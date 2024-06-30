India’s T20 World Cup triumph was celebrated far and wide across the country after Rohit Sharma and his team ended the country’s global trophy drought in Barbados.

Virat Kohli hit a match-winning 76 to set up India’s seven-run win over South Africa in a thrilling final on Saturday and cap off his incredible T20 international career with a glittering silver trophy.

The title victory comes after more than a decade of heartbreaks in knockout matches of ICC World Cups, including two at home in 2014 and 2023.

The cricket-crazy country erupted with midnight celebrations as fans in blue Indian shirts on cars and bikes took to the streets across cities including the capital New Delhi.

Fans shed tears of joy and danced on the streets in Mumbai, flung their little ones in the air inside shopping malls in Lucknow and took out car parades in Ahmedabad past midnight.