Gaza’s Jabalia and Beit Hanoon declared ‘disaster areas’

Israel’s military has destroyed some 50,000 housing units and bulldozed drainage networks and roads in northern Gaza.

Palestinians walk among the rubble of destroyed buildings as they return home after Israeli forces withdraw from Jabalia
Palestinians walk amid destroyed buildings as they return home to Jabalia following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]
Published On 3 Jun 2024

Palestinian municipal authorities have declared the cities of Jabalia and Beit Hanoon in the northern Gaza Strip “disaster areas”.

Naji Sarhan, head of the Municipal Emergency Committee, told a news conference on Sunday that Israeli forces have destroyed some 50,000 housing units and bulldozed drainage networks and roads in most municipalities in northern Gaza.

“The Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Hanoon town are now disaster areas,” he said.

Sarhan added that 35 water wells and several schools and facilities run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) have also been destroyed.

“The people of northern Gaza live in difficult humanitarian conditions with most residents lacking food, medicine and fuel,” he said.

The Palestinian official appealed to the UN and international organisations to “intervene immediately to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip”.

Israel’s crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since last October 7 has left the territory’s population on the verge of starvation, particularly in northern Gaza, home to nearly 700,000 people.

Last month, Israel captured the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, a vital route for humanitarian aid entering the Palestinian enclave.

Israel launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an October 7 attack led by Palestinian group Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people and saw nearly 240 others taken captive.

The bombardment has killed more than 36,400 people, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and injured over 82,600 others, according to local health authorities.

Palestinians carry some salvaged belongings as they leave the Jabalia refugee camp
Palestinians carry salvaged belongings as they leave the Jabalia refugee camp. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians walks next to destroyed buildings in the Jabalia
Israeli forces have destroyed some 50,000 housing units and bulldozed drainage networks and roads in most municipalities in northern Gaza. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians carry some salvaged belongings as they leave the Jabalia
Israel launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following the October 7 attack led by Palestinian group Hamas. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians walks next to destroyed buildings in the Jabalia
Palestinians walk next to destroyed buildings in Jabalia. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians carry some salvaged belongings as they leave the Jabalia
Nearly eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins while Israel maintains a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A Palestinian man who returned briefly to the Jabalia refugee camp
A Palestinian man who returned briefly to his home in the Jabalia refugee camp checks the damage caused by Israeli bombardment. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A Palestinian man rides a donkey-pulled cart past a damaged UN-run school in the Jabalia
A Palestinian man rides a donkey-pulled cart past a damaged UN-run school in Jabalia. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]