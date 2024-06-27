In Pictures

Indonesia’s Tenggerese pray for rain as climate change threatens crops

Thousands of people trek to the top of Mount Bromo and end their ritual by hurling offerings into the volcano’s crater.

Tenggerese Hindu worshippers and villagers climb Mount Bromo and gather at its top during the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
The ancient thanksgiving rituals of the Yadnya Kasada festival have been part of the lives of Indonesia’s Tenggerese people for centuries.

Today, the increasingly unpredictable weather has made seeking divine blessings even more vital for this Hindu farming community.

The Tenggerese live in scores of villages in a national park on Mount Bromo, one of several active volcanoes in Indonesia. The park, popular with tourists, is located near the East Java city of Probolinggo, some 800km (500 miles) south of the capital, Jakarta.

The community has held the festival since the 13th century Majapahit Empire to express their devotion and gratitude to their ancestors and gods.

Carrying items that include vegetables, fruits as well as goats and other livestock, thousands of Tenggerese trek to the top of the 2,329m (7641-foot) Mount Bromo, ending their ritual by hurling offerings into the crater.

During the festival this week many devotees said they hoped it would help improve their livelihood.

“We pray for bountiful land for the year ahead, for the plants to grow healthy,” said Asih, a 64-year-old farmer in Ngadirejo village near Mount Bromo, who like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

Asih said she used to be able to harvest her cabbage farm three times a year, but due to the scarce rains, she can now only manage one harvest.

“When there are no more rains, we cannot grow another cycle of crop,” Asih said. “Now they are parched like this,” she said, pointing to the withered vegetables. “Once they are dried out, the roots will not grow any more.”

Last year, about two-thirds of Indonesia – including all of Java – experienced the most severe dry season since 2019 due to the El Nino weather phenomenon lasting longer than usual and causing drought that hurt crops and worsened forest fires.

While meteorologists expect more rain this year, many farmers are still struggling.

Farmers in Mount Bromo rely on rain and rain-fed lakes for irrigation but the drier weather has forced Irawan Karyoto, 56, to plant less-lucrative spring onions instead of potatoes in his two-hectare (five-acre) plot.

Both Asih and Irawan were part of the procession of Tenggerese who offered prayers at the temple at the base of the volcano. Asih also brought her five-year-old granddaughter.

“To respond to what the Almighty has conveyed through nature, the people must adapt and they should not forget to pray,” said Suyitno, a Tenggerese spiritual leader.

Worshippers carry offerings as they walk towards the Luhur Poten temple. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
The faithful play a traditional musical instrument, known as a ketipung, during a ritual ahead of the Yadnya Kasada festival. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
A woman holds her offerings of money, bananas and cigarettes, while she prays at an altar near Mount Bromo. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Villagers stand on the slopes of Mount Bromo's crater as they wait to catch offerings thrown in by Tenggerese Hindu worshippers during the Yadnya Kasada festival. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Asih, 64, a Tenggerese farmer, stands in her damaged cabbage crop in Ngadirejo village, East Java. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Worshippers pray during a ritual at the Watuwungkuk altar ahead of the Yadnya Kasada festival. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Offerings are arranged at the village leader's house for the Yadnya Kasada festival in Jetak village, East Java. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
A Tenggerese Hindu shaman prays at Luhur Poten temple in Mount Bromo. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
A villager carries his goat offerings on the slopes of Mount Bromo's crater. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Villagers hold nets on the slopes of Mount Bromo's crater as they wait to catch offerings thrown by Tenggerese Hindu worshippers. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Tenggerese Hindu worshippers blow their torches before walking up Mount Bromo. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]