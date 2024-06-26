In Pictures

Gallery|Politics

Kenya shocked as protests over finance bill turn deadly in Nairobi

Clashes also took place in other cities and towns, with many calling for President Ruto to quit.

Kenya police beat a protester during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya
Kenyan police beat a protester during protests over tax hikes in the finance bill in the centre of the capital, Nairobi, Kenya. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
Published On 26 Jun 2024

Kenya is in a state of shock following unprecedented scenes that left parts of Parliament ablaze as protests over a finance bill recommending tax hikes turned deadly, prompting President William Ruto’s government to deploy the military.

The mainly youth-led rallies began largely peacefully last week, with thousands of demonstrators marching in the capital, Nairobi, and across the country against the tax increases.

Lawmakers voted to pass the contentious finance bill amid rising unrest over the cost-of-living crisis in the country.

Tensions flared on Tuesday as police officers fired live rounds on crowds who later breached the Parliament building in Nairobi, with rights groups, including the Kenya Medical Association, saying five people were killed in the violence and more than 30 injured.

Hours later, Defence Minister Aden Bare Duale announced that the government had deployed the army to support the police in tackling “the security emergency” in the country.

In a late-night press briefing, Ruto warned that his government would take a tough line against “violence and anarchy”, likening some of the demonstrators to “criminals”.

The government has been taken by surprise by the intensity of opposition to its tax proposals, which culminated in the shocking scenes at Parliament that played out live on TV.

Broadcast images showed crowds breaking through the barricades, ransacking the Parliament building, with burned furniture and smashed windows.

As police fired at the angry crowds, leaving several bodies strewn on the ground, protest organisers urged people to walk home together and “stay safe”.

Other rallies in various Kenyan cities had been largely peaceful earlier in the day.

Internet services crashed, with global web monitor NetBlocks reporting that Kenya had suffered a “major disruption” before access returned overnight.

Nairobi was bracing for more protests on Wednesday.

Protesters scatter as Kenya police sprays water cannon at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi,
The unrest has alarmed the international community, with the United States appealing for calm and more than 10 Western nations - including Canada, Germany and the UK - saying they were "especially shocked by the scenes witnessed outside" Parliament. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
Protesters hide behind a banner as police fire tear gas at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi
The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed "deep concern" over the loss of life and urged "all stakeholders to exercise calm and refrain from further violence". [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
Protesters carry the body of a man who was shot during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi
Protesters carry the body of a man shot during the protest in Nairobi. [Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo]
A protester (C) runs from a riot police officer to avoid a police baton during a demonstration in Nairobi
A protester runs from a riot police officer to avoid being struck by a baton during the demonstration. [Simon Maina/AFP]
Protesters try to advance towards the police during a demonstration in Nairobi
Long-running grievances over the rising cost of living spiralled last week as lawmakers began debating proposed tax hikes in the finance bill. [Simon Maina/AFP]
Protesters scatter as Kenya police spray a water canon at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya
Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, who heads the Azimio coalition, accused the government of unleashing "brute force on our country's children". [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
Protesters carry the body of a man who was shot during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi
Protesters carry the body of a man shot during the protest. [Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo]
Protesters scatter as Kenya police spray a water canon at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya
Demonstrators scatter as police use water cannon during the protest in Nairobi. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
Protesters scatter as Kenya police spray water canon at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya
While Kenya is among East Africa's most dynamic economies, a third of its 52 million people live in poverty. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]