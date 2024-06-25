In Pictures

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semifinal

Afghanistan are set to play South Africa next after historic eight-run victory, as Australia are eliminated.

Afghanistan celebrate winning their Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match against Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. [Randy Brooks/AFP]
Published On 25 Jun 2024

Afghanistan have advanced to their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal after a dramatic eight-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-affected clash at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Defending a modest total of 115 for five on Monday on a bowler-friendly surface, Afghan captain Rashid Khan belied three rain stoppages, a slippery ball and a revised target of 114 off 19 overs to take four for 23 as Bangladesh, who themselves harboured faint hopes of making the last four, were dismissed for 105 off 17.5 overs.

An unbeaten 54 from opener Litton Das was threatening to take Bangladesh to victory and earn Australia the last semifinal spot on net run-rate.

But pacer Naveen ul-Haq claimed the last two wickets – Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman – off consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over of the match to trigger delirious Afghan celebrations.

With India defeating Australia earlier in the day and advancing to the second semifinal against England in Guyana on Thursday, this result assured the Afghans of second spot in the group and eliminated the Aussies together with the Bangladeshis.

Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the first semifinal in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

Afghan fans gather to watch the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh live broadcasting on a big screen at an intersection in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. [AFP]
Afghan cricket fans celebrate their team's victory in the city of Khost province eastern of Afghanistan. [Saifullah Zahir/AP Photo]
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan is congratulated by teammate Mohammad Ishaq after dismissing Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, right, reacts after he was bowled out by Afghanistan's Naveen ul-Haq. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Afghan cricket fans react as they watch the live broadcast of the match at a restaurant in Kandahar, Afghanistan. [Sanaullah Seiam/AFP]
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, centre, reacts with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman to seal the team's victory by eight runs. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, left, embraces teammate Gulbadin Naib as they celebrate after defeating Bangladesh. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
A Bangladesh supporter cheers during the match at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. [Randy Brooks / AFP]
Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz survives an attempted runout. [Randy Brooks / AFP]
