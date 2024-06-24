In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Photos: Pagan-inspired bonfire jumping at a Ukrainian midsummer celebration

Three years into a war with no end in sight, Ukrainians celebrated the summer festival of Ivana Kupala on Sunday.

Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
Kateryna Harnik, a Kyiv resident, said she was happy to attend a rare outdoor gathering. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Published On 24 Jun 2024

Despite war-time restrictions, Ukrainians marked midsummer with festivals that featured frenetic folk dancing, flower decorations and jumping over bonfires.

The festival of Ivana Kupala on Sunday was held as Ukrainians start their third summer at war, with Kyiv and other cities hit by regular blackouts and remaining under nightly curfew amid continuing attacks from Russia.

An hour’s drive south of the capital, several thousand people joined the summer festival, many wearing shirts and dresses embroidered with traditional patterns.

Twisting soft twigs around leaves and flowers, Kateryna Harnik made floral crowns for herself and her friends.

“People always like to get together. And in times like this, with this terrible war going on, we still need the opportunity to come together, to bond together,” she said, as a group of women in traditional costumes took the nearby stage to sing in harmony.

These celebrations, Harnik said, carried additional significance for Ukrainians amid the war, as their statehood and identity were challenged.

“One of key weapons used by Russia in this war is the destruction of our Ukrainian culture,” she said.

“So it’s important to remember our traditions, to make sure that we remember our heritage and that we won’t let anyone take it away from us,” she said.

Many Ukrainians keep an air raid app on their phones to monitor the danger from Russian missile and drone strikes. Yet, regular life goes on, as they fill cafes and attend live events, including concerts, stand-up comedy shows and circus performances for children. Generators rumble into action during power cuts.

The festival of Ivana Kupala is similar to celebrations for Saint John’s Eve or San Juan in many Western countries — a fusion of fire, water and nature that ties pagan traditions to the Christian calendar.

Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
Sunday’s festival outside Kyiv was held at a national heritage park, where windmills, thatched houses and other traditional buildings have been reassembled after being dismantled and transported from all the regions of Ukraine. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
Families, holding hands, leapt over the flames. Some people later received attention from paramedics for sore ankles. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
Ukrainian women dressed in traditional clothing sang songs at the Midsummer Night celebration near Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
The heritage park’s director Oksana Poviake said the event was important — both to help people forget their daily troubles and to reinforce Ukrainian identity, at a time when Russia's war, many feel, is aimed at obliterating their unique cultural traditions. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
“People can relax in a coffee shop, at a restaurant or at home,” Poviake said. “But here, together in a large community, they feel a sense of belonging, belonging to their people, who right now are fighting for their identity.” [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
Young girls in traditional clothing wove ritual garland headdress during the celebration. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
Teenagers giggling as they danced in circles around a bonfire to violin and bagpipe music. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Under curfew, Ukrainians mark midsummer with bonfire jumping at a festival with pagan roots
Women dressed in traditional clothing danced under heavy rain at the traditional Midsummer Night celebration near capital Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]