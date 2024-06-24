In Pictures

Thousands of refugees in Indonesia have spent years awaiting resettlement

Many had fled to the sprawling Southeast Asian archipelago as a jumping-off point hoping to eventually reach Australia.

Rahima Farhangdost, an Afghan refugee who has been living in Indonesia since August 2014 after the Taliban banned her from working, said, 'I heard the process is faster and that after two or three years, we could get resettlement. So that's why I came to Indonesia. But it's been a very, very long time — 10 years now. I really regret it. I would prefer to die in Afghanistan, and not have come to Indonesia' [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Published On 24 Jun 2024

Morwan Mohammad walks down an old hotel corridor on Batam Island in northwestern Indonesia before entering a six-square-metre (64sq-foot) room that has been home to him and his growing family for the past eight years.

Mohammad, who fled war in Sudan, is one of hundreds of refugees living in community housing on the island while waiting for resettlement in a third country.

Hotel Kolekta, a former tourist hotel, was converted in 2015 into a temporary shelter that today houses 228 refugees from conflict-torn nations including Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan and elsewhere. The island, just south of Singapore, has a population of 1.2 million people.

Indonesia, despite having a long history of accepting refugees, is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol, and the government does not allow refugees and asylum seekers to work.

Many had fled to Indonesia as a jumping-off point hoping to eventually reach Australia by boat, but are now stuck in what feels like an endless limbo.

Mohammad and his wife arrived in Jakarta nine years ago after travelling from his hometown Nyala to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and onward to the sprawling Southeast Asian archipelago, where their first stop was the UN refugee agency office in the capital.

“We did not know where to go — just looking for a safe place to live. The most important thing was to get out of Sudan to avoid war,” he said.

They made their way to Batam in 2016, believing it would be easier to travel from there to a third country for resettlement.

All three of Mohammad’s children were born in Indonesia and he does not know where his family will ultimately settle. He says he wants to have a normal life, working and earning money so he can support himself without relying on others for assistance.

“We left our country, our family. We miss our family members. But life here is also too hard for us because, for eight years, we are not working, not doing good activities. Just sleep, wake up, eat, repeat,” he said.

Hotel Kolekta is administered by the Tanjungpinang Central Immigration Detention Center on nearby Bintan Island. That three-storey detention facility, with its barred windows and fading paint, is home to dozens of detainees facing similarly uncertain futures, including whether they will ever return to their homelands, but in conditions that more closely resemble a prison.

Two Palestinian men have languished there for more than a year, unable to return home due to the war in Gaza. Four fishermen from Myanmar are stranded because they cannot afford to pay for their onward travel.

Those held in the detention centre typically violated Indonesia’s immigration regulations, while those living in Hotel Kolekta and other community housing entered the country legally seeking safe haven.

The UNHCR office in Indonesia says that nearly one-third of the 12,295 people registered with the organisation are children who have limited access to education and health services.

Morwan Mohammad and his wife Nagad Daoud Abdallah, who fled war in Sudan, pose for a photograph in their room at a hotel turned into a shelter for refugees, in Batam, an island in northwestern Indonesia. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Refugees walk outside Hotel Kolekta, turned into a shelter for refugees, in Batam, an island in northwestern Indonesia. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Sudanese woman Rawda Yousif, who has been in Indonesia for eight years, stands for a photograph in her room at Hotel Kolekta. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Mohammad Khan Husaini, a 30-year-old Afghan who has been in Indonesia for 11 years, stands at a resort turned into a shelter in Tanjungpinang, Bintan Island, Indonesia. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Majdah Ishag, a 36-year-old Sudanese woman, cleans up her room at a hotel turned into a shelter for refugees in Batam, Indonesia. Ishag has been living in the hotel for eight years after leaving home in search of a better life in Indonesia for her family. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Abdulnasir, a Somalian who has spent 8 years in Indonesia, stands at a resort turned into a shelter in Tanjungpinang, Bintan Island. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Hamid Mohammad, 28, an Afghan who has been in Indonesia for 11 years, looks into a mirror at a resort turned into a shelter for refugees, in Tanjungpinang, Bintan Island. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Two of four Myanmarese fishermen, stranded because they cannot afford to pay for their onward travel, rest inside their cell at Tanjungpinang Central Immigration Detention Center on Bintan Island, Indonesia. This three-storey detention facility, with its barred windows and fading paint, is home to dozens of detainees facing uncertain futures, including whether they will ever return to their homelands, in conditions that closely resemble a prison. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Officers check the health condition of a Nigerian detainee at Tanjungpinang Central Immigration Detention Center. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Detainees from Nigeria stand inside their cell at Tanjungpinang Central Immigration Detention Center. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Nagad Daoud Abdallah, right, and Majdah Ishag, both from Sudan, sit on a bed in Ishag's room at a hotel turned into a shelter for refugees in Batam, an island in northwestern Indonesia. Both have been at the community housing for eight years while waiting for resettlement in a third country. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]