Thousands across the world participate in International Yoga Day

First proclaimed by the UN in 2014 in recognition of its universal appeal, the event is marked every June 21.

Practitioners take part in a mass yoga session on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Batu Caves, Malaysia. [Annice Lyn/Reuters]
Published On 21 Jun 2024

Thousands of people across the world have participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga in mass sessions practising the ancient physical, mental and spiritual discipline that originated in India.

The United Nations declared June 21 as an International Day of Yoga in December 2014, to raise awareness globally of the benefits of practising yoga

India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi led hundreds of people performing yoga in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir on Friday.

Thousands of government employees, teachers and students from all over Kashmir were brought in for the event, although rain forced Modi’s performance indoors.

In other parts of the world, people got together to attempt various yoga poses, meditate and practise breathing exercises.

The theme this year was “Yoga for Self and Society”, focusing on the harmony of mind and body with a holistic approach to health and wellbeing.

International Yoga Day
Sanskrit school students perform yoga poses at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, India. [Niharika Kulkarni/AFP]
International Yoga Day
India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel take part in a yoga session at the Wagah border post between India and Pakistan. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
International Yoga Day
People take part in a mass yoga event at the Kartavya Path boulevard in India's capital, New Delhi. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
International Yoga Day
A Hindu holy man displays yoga skills at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam, northeastern India. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga session during International Yoga Day in Srinagar
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga session in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. [India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters]
International Yoga Day
People perform yoga in front of the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, eastern India. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
International Yoga Day
People practise yoga and celebrate the summer solstice in New York City. [Mike Segar/Reuters]
International Yoga Day
People take part in a yoga session at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India's financial capital. [Indranil Mukherjee / AFP]
International Yoga Day
Practitioners strike a yoga pose at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
International Yoga Day
Personnel from the Maharashtra Home Guards, a volunteer force, practice yoga near the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]