Thousands of people across the world have participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga in mass sessions practising the ancient physical, mental and spiritual discipline that originated in India.

The United Nations declared June 21 as an International Day of Yoga in December 2014, to raise awareness globally of the benefits of practising yoga

India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi led hundreds of people performing yoga in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir on Friday.

Thousands of government employees, teachers and students from all over Kashmir were brought in for the event, although rain forced Modi’s performance indoors.

In other parts of the world, people got together to attempt various yoga poses, meditate and practise breathing exercises.

The theme this year was “Yoga for Self and Society”, focusing on the harmony of mind and body with a holistic approach to health and wellbeing.