In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli forces step up attacks across Gaza

Israeli tanks push deeper into western Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, firing shells at displaced people’s tents.

Israeli forces step up bombardment across Gaza, amid fierce fighting
Palestinians drive past buildings destroyed during previous Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Published On 21 Jun 2024

The Israeli military pounded Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip even as it intensified its attacks in the north and centre of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Residents said Israeli forces seemed to be trying to complete their capture of Rafah, the city on the enclave’s southern edge that has been the focus of a fierce assault since early May.

Tanks were forcing their way into the western and northern parts of the city, having already captured the east, south and centre.

Israeli forces fired from planes, tanks and ships off the coast, forcing a new wave of displacement from the city, which had been sheltering more than a million displaced people, most of whom have been forced to flee again.

Palestinian health officials said at least 12 Palestinians had been killed in separate Israeli military strikes on Friday.

The Israeli military said on Friday its forces were conducting “precise, intelligence-based” actions in the Rafah area, where troops were involved in close-quarters combat and had located tunnels used by Palestinian group Hamas.

Some Rafah residents said the pace of the Israeli raid had accelerated in the past two days. They said the sounds of explosions and gunfire were almost non-stop.

“Last night was one of the worst nights in western Rafah. Drones, planes, tanks, and naval boats bombarded the area. We feel the occupation is trying to complete the control of the city,” said Hatem, 45, reached by text message.

“The entire city of Rafah is an area of Israeli military operations,” Ahmed al-Sofi, the mayor of Rafah, said. “The city lives through a humanitarian catastrophe and people are dying inside their tents because of Israeli bombardment.”

Palestinian and United Nations figures show that fewer than 100,000 people may have remained in the far western side of the city, which had been sheltering more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people before the Israeli offensive began in May.

A Palestinian woman inspects a shelter among burnt debris after an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people
A Palestinian woman inspects a shelter among burned debris after an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Israeli forces step up bombardment across Gaza, amid fierce fighting
Mourners pray for two Palestinians during their funeral at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Mohammad Hajjar/AP Photo]
Israeli forces step up bombardment across Gaza, amid fierce fighting
Palestinians fill water in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians rush during Israeli bombardment in the area in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on June 19, 2024
Palestinians flee during an Israeli bombardment in an area of Rafah. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Aftermath of Israeli attacks on Khan Younis
A Palestinian girl poses with a wedding dress found amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli attacks in Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Israeli forces step up bombardment across Gaza, amid fierce fighting
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in Israeli attacks, in a hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
A Palestinian woman sits on some rubble as a child watches her cooking on an open wood fire in the Jabalia refugee camp
A Palestinian woman sits on rubble as a child watches her cook on an open fire in the Jabalia refugee camp. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]
Mourners pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes
Mourners pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Israeli forces step up bombardment across Gaza, amid fierce fighting
A Palestinian child walks with a stuffed bear recovered from the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli attacks in Khan Younis. [Eyad Baba/AFP]