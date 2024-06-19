In Pictures

Russia’s Vladimir Putin visits North Korea for first time since 2000

Putin and Kim. They are behind the flags of their countries and smiling
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un [Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP Photo]
Published On 19 Jun 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have begun official talks in Pyongyang.

Putin arrived in the city before dawn on Wednesday in his first visit to the country in 24 years. Kim was at the airport to greet him and the two leaders travelled together to the Kumsusan State Guest House in a grand motorcade.

The visit is at Kim’s invitation and follows the two men’s talks last September at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia.

Russia and North Korea have deepened their relationship since Moscow began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The United States and South Korea say Pyongyang has been providing weapons to Russia to use in Ukraine, in exchange for technological expertise to boost weapons development as Kim modernises his country’s military.

Kim Jong Un silhouetted against the night sky
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waits in the darkness at the airport in Pyongyang. [Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via Reuters]
North Korean ceremonial guards marching at the airport
Honour guards take part in a ceremony to welcome Putin, whose plane touched down in the early hours of the morning. [Vladimir Smirnov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via Reuters]
Putin and Kim Jong Un embrace at the airport. Putin is smiling. Kim has his back to the camera
The two leaders greet each other with a handshake and a hug. [Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP Photo]
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un walking down the red carpet at the airport. Putin's plane is behind him. Ceremonial guards are standing to attention on either side
North Korea puts on a lavish welcome for the Russian president who is on his first visit to the country in 24 years. [KCNA via Reuters]
A woman in a traditional Koran hanbok gives Vladimir Putin a bouquet of red roses
A woman in a traditional Korean dress known as a hanbok gives Putin a bouquet of red roses. [Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP Photo]
Motorcyclists from the official motorcade. They are in a line.
Motorcyclists from Kim and Putin's motorcade. [Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via AFP]
Kim Jong Un greeting Vladimir Putin at the airport. They're on a red carpet. There is an honour guard behind them. Kim is talking.
In a letter published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun the day before his visit, Putin promised to develop new forms of trade and cooperation between the two countries and 'resist illegitimate unilateral restrictions'. [KCNA via Reuters]
Putin and Kim's motorcade led by outriders in formation. It's night time so the vehicles have their lights on
The two men travel together in a limousine to the city, escorted by multiple outriders. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]
The motorcade travelling along a Pyongyang road. There are high rises behind with the lights on. Portraits of Putin have been put up along the side of the street.
The streets of Pyongyang are decorated with Russian flags and portraits of Putin in honour of his visit. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]
Putin and Kim smiling and chatting as they walk along a corridor in the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang. Officials are walking behind them.
Putin and Kim chat as they arrive at the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang [KCNA via KNS and AFP]