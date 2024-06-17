In Pictures

Photos: Once fruitful, Libyan village suffers amid climate crisis

Pounded by sun and dry winds, trees struggle to bear fruit as Kabaw in the Nafusa Mountains faces a lack of rainfall.

The old and abandoned village of Kabao stands on arid land not far from the newer constructions in the Nafusa mountains
The abandoned village of Kabao stands on arid land not far from newer construction in Libya's Nafusa Mountains. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
In the Libyan village of Kabaw in the Nafusa Mountains, Mohamed Maakaf waters an ailing fig tree as climate change pushes villagers to forsake lands and livestock.

Kabaw was once flourishing and known for its figs, olives and almonds. Now its fields are mostly barren and battered by climate change-induced drought.

The area about 200km (125 miles) southwest of Tripoli was once “green and prosperous until the beginning of the millennium”, Maakaf recalled. “People loved to come here and take walks, but today it has become so dry that it’s unbearable.”

“We no longer see the green meadows we knew in the 1960s and ’70s,” added the 65-year-old, wearing a traditional white tunic and sirwal trousers.

Kabaw, like many villages in the Nafusa Mountains, is primarily inhabited by Amazigh people, a non-Arab minority.

Libya, which is about 95 percent desert, is one of the world’s most water-scarce countries, according to the United Nations.

Its annual precipitation in coastal areas has fallen from 400mm (16 inches) in 2019 to 200mm (8 inches) today, and water demand is higher than what is available.

Mourad Makhlouf, mayor of Kabaw, says drought in the last decade has pushed hundreds of families to leave for the capital, Tripoli, and other coastal cities, where water is easier to access.

“It’s not just about water scarcity or crops dying due to drought,” Makhlouf said. “There is a demographic and human dimension with the exodus of hundreds of families towards the capital and coastal towns.”

Suleiman Mohammed, a local farmer, fears that climate change will soon cause everyone to leave because “living without water is certain death.”

“How can we be patient?” he said. “It has gotten to the point where breeders sell their livestock because keeping them costs twice their value.”

Standing by a cluster of dead tree trunks, Maakaf decried the loss of “thousands of olive trees”.

“Some were 200 years old and inherited from our grandfathers,” he said.

Hoping to alleviate the burden, local authorities began selling subsidised water for 25 Libyan dinars (about $5) per 12,000 litres (3,170 gallons).

“We manage to water our fields two to three times a week, but water is expensive,” Maakaf said, adding that they also rely on private tanker trucks selling the same amount for up to 160 dinars ($33).

M'hamed Maakaf waters a fig tree with water drawn from a well in his field in the libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa mountains
Mohamed Maakaf waters a fig tree with water drawn from a well in his field. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
Sheep graze in an arid field in the Libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa mountains
Driven out by increasing water stress, local villagers and their livestock have been gradually moving out of the Nafusa Mountains and surrounding plains. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
A tanker delivers water drawn from a well, to an inhabitant of the libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa mountains
A tanker delivers water drawn from a well to a resident in the Libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa Mountains. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
M'hamed Maakaf stands near trunks and branches of trees dried out from drought in his field in the libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa mountains
Maakaf stands near trunks and branches of trees dried out and dead from drought. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
Sheep and goats gather in the shade under trees in an arid field in the Libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa mountains
The Nafusa Mountains, sitting at an altitude of almost 1,000 metres (3,280ft) in western Libya, are home to about half a million people out of Libya's population of seven million. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
A road leading to the Libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa mountains, winds between arid hills
A road leads to the Libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa Mountains. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
Bare trees stand near palms in a field in the Libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa mountains
Bare trees stand near palms in a field in an area once known for its olives, figs and almonds. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]
A tanker truck make the trip between the water stations and the Libyan village of Kabao in the Nafusa mountains
Tanker trucks make the trip between a water station and the mountain villages, travelling up to 50km (30 miles) and allowing residents to hold on after so many have left for the Mediterranean coast. [Mahmud Turkia/AFP]