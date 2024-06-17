In Pictures

California wildfire forces evacuations as it devours 12,000 acres

Strong winds, steep terrain hamper crews battling Los Angeles area’s first major fire of the year.

California Wildfires
Firefighters working in sweltering conditions and steep terrain raced to douse spot fires. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Published On 17 Jun 2024

A wildfire burning northwest of the US city of Los Angeles has forced the evacuation of about 1,200 people from a popular outdoor recreation area and burned more than 12,000 acres (about 4,850 hectares), authorities said.

About 400 firefighters, accompanied by 70 firetrucks and two bulldozers, are battling the blaze, authorities said. Dubbed the Post Fire, it was contained just 2 percent until Sunday evening. Los Angeles County’s first major wildfire of the year swiftly grew to nearly 23sq miles (60sq km).

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the inferno, which was burning about 60 miles (96km) northwest of the Californian city, was under investigation.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said efforts to contain the fire are being hampered by high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

Water-dropping aircraft are working to try to halt the progress of the fire, while firefighters are constructing perimeter fire lines to get the blaze under control.

About 1,200 people were evacuated from the Hungry Valley recreation area, which has trails for motorcycles and off-road vehicles, after the fire broke out. Two structures have been destroyed so far.

Meanwhile in Northern California, a small wildfire on Sunday prompted evacuation orders and warnings for a sparsely populated area near Lake Sonoma.

Known as the Point Fire, it sent up a huge plume of dark smoke as it churned through brush and timber about 80 miles (130km) north of San Francisco, and destroyed at least one structure. It was 15 percent contained.

California Wildfires
Strong winds pushed flames through dry brush in the mountains along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles on Sunday. [Eric Thayer/AP Photo]
California Wildfires
Los Angeles County's first major wildfire of the year swiftly grew to nearly 23sq miles (60sq km) a day after it forced the evacuation of about 1,200 campers, off-roaders and hikers from the Hungry Valley recreation area. [Eric Thayer/AP Photo]
California Wildfires
The blaze, dubbed the Post Fire, was just 2 percent contained by Sunday evening. No injuries were reported. The cause was under investigation. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
California Wildfires
Men watch as the Point Fire burns over a vineyard in Healdsburg, California. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
California Wildfires
Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire in Lebec, California. [Eric Thayer/AP Photo]
California Wildfires
A helicopter drops water as crews fight the Post Fire in Lebec. [Eric Thayer/AP Photo]
California Wildfires
Firefighters battle the Point Fire burning along West Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
California Wildfires
After about 20 years of drought, and in a climate that is slowly getting more arid, California has seen an alarming number of megafires this century. Eighteen of the 20 biggest fires in the state's recorded history have occurred in the last two decades. [Eric Thayer/AP Photo]
California Wildfires
The fire erupted on Saturday afternoon near I-5 in Gorman, about 60 miles (100km) northwest of Los Angeles. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]