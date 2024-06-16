In Pictures

Muslims observe Eid al-Adha in the shadow of Israel’s war on Gaza

Gathering outside destroyed mosques and at cemeteries, Palestinians in Gaza observe a sombre Eid.

Palestinians hold Eid al-Adha prayers by the ruins of the Al-Rahma mosque destroyed by Israeli air strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 16
Palestinians hold Eid al-Adha prayers by the ruins of ar-Rahma Mosque destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Published On 16 Jun 2024

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God offered a sheep in his place.

As part of the festival, which follows the annual Hajj pilgrimage, worshippers typically slaughter sheep and offer part of the meat to the needy.

This year’s celebration came against the backdrop of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has pushed the Middle East to the brink of a regional conflict.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were not able to celebrate Eid al-Adha the way they had in previous years.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, dozens gathered on Sunday morning near a destroyed mosque to perform Eid prayers. They were surrounded by debris and the rubble of collapsed houses. In the town of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Muslims held their prayers in a school-turned-shelter. Some, including women and children, went to cemeteries to visit the graves of loved ones.

“Today, after the ninth month, more than 37,000 martyrs, more than 87,000 wounded, and hundreds of thousands of homes were destroyed,” Abdulhalim Abu Samra, a displaced Palestinian, told The Associated Press news agency after prayers in Khan Younis. “Our people live in difficult circumstances.”

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, also reporting from Deir el-Balah, said Palestinians are trying to cling to a sense of hope. “Palestinians are trying to do their best, despite Israel’s ongoing aggression, to bring happiness to young children, as many of them will wake up today and celebrate Eid without their parents.”

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Saturday that Israel was barring the entry of sacrificial animals into the enclave, thus preventing Palestinians from performing sacrificial rituals as part of Eid al-Adha.

Meanwhile, at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, 40,000 Muslims performed Eid al-Adha prayers, much less than the estimated 100,000 who attended in 2023. On Sunday, Israeli forces also assaulted worshippers entering the mosque and blocked others from reaching the holy site, the Wafa news agency reported.

In Ramallah in the West Bank, Palestinians also convened for the Eid prayers. “We suffer greatly and live through difficult moments with [what’s happening to] our brothers in Gaza,” said Mahmoud Mohana, a mosque imam.

In Lebanon, where Hezbollah has traded nearly daily attacks with Israel over the war in Gaza, visitors made their way into the Martyrs Cemetery near the Shatila camp for Palestinian refugees in Beirut early on Sunday morning, bearing flowers and jugs of water for the graves of their loved ones, an annual tradition on the first day of Eid.

Officials also extended Eid greetings, with a message of peace.

“I extend my solidarity with all Muslims who, because of conflict, violence & division, will not be able to celebrate with their loved ones,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hoped that the holiday would bring “peace to our spiritual geography, especially Palestine and Sudan”.

A shepherd boy walks with a flock of a sheep in Iraq's southern city of Basra on June 15
A shepherd boy walks with a flock of a sheep in Iraq's southern city of Basra on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. [Hussein Faleh/AFP]
A Palestinian woman performs the Eid al-Adha morning prayer in the courtyard of Gaza City's historic Omari Mosque, which was heavily damaged in Israeli bombardment during the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas, on the first day of the Muslim holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, on June 16
A Palestinian woman performs the Eid al-Adha morning prayer in the courtyard of Gaza City's historic Omari Mosque, which was heavily damaged in Israeli bombardment during the ongoing battles. [Omar Al-Qatta/AFP]
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a makeshift tent camp Khan Younis, Gaza, Sunday, June 16
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a makeshift tent camp in Khan Younis. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
A Palestinian man distributes sweet buns within Eid al-Adha among the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on June 16
A Palestinian man distributes sweet buns on the Eid al-Adha morning among the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks in Khan Younis. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayers next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, June 16
Muslim worshippers offer Eid al-Adha prayers next to the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
A man throws a girl in the air as Palestinians gather on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City June 16
A man throws a girl in the air as Palestinians gather at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
A Yemeni man kneels in prayer amid tombs on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, on June 16
A Yemeni man kneels in prayer amid tombs on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday. [Mohammed Huwais/AFP]
Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Adha prayers outside Al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 16
Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Adha prayers outside al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
A woman prays on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey June 16
A woman prays on the first day of the Eid holiday, at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Moskovsky central avenue during celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia
Muslims offer Eid prayers at the Moskovsky central avenue during celebrations in St Petersburg, Russia. [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]
Muslim children play during celebrations marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha after attending prayers at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya
Muslim children play after attending prayers at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]