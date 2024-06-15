In Pictures

Muslim pilgrims converge on Mount Arafat for holiest day of Hajj

The ritual at Mount Arafat is considered the peak of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Muslim pilgrims gather at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 15
Muslim pilgrims gather at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Published On 15 Jun 2024

Muslims from around the world have converged on a sacred hill near Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the holiest day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The ritual at Mount Arafat, known as the hill of mercy, is often the most memorable for pilgrims, who stand shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, asking God for mercy, blessings, prosperity and good health.

Thousands of pilgrims walked to the mount, located about 20km (12 miles) southeast of Mecca, through the predawn darkness. On the slopes of the rocky hill and the surrounding area, many raised their hands in worship with tears streaming down their faces.

“For sure it is something great. It is the best day for Muslims during the year, and the best feeling that anyone can experience,” Hussein Mohammed, an Egyptian pilgrim, said as he stood on the rocky slopes at dawn. “It is the best place for anyone hoping to be [here] on this day and at this moment.”

It is believed that Prophet Muhammad delivered his final speech, known as the Farewell Sermon, at the sacred mount 1,435 years ago. In the sermon, the prophet called for equality and unity among Muslims.

Hajj is one of the largest religious gatherings on Earth. The rituals officially started on Friday when pilgrims moved from Mecca’s Grand Mosque to Mina, a desert plain just outside the city.

This year’s pilgrimage is taking place against the harrowing backdrop of Israel’s continued onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on June 13
Worshippers on Thursday pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. After travelling from all parts of the globe, the pilgrims will first perform the 'tawaf', walking seven times around the Kaaba. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Muslim worshippers pray before and touch the walls of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on June 13
People pray before and touch the walls of the Kaaba. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Muslim worshippers shade themselves with umbrellas as they walk near the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on June 13
Worshippers shade themselves with umbrellas as they walk near the Grand Mosque. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Muslim pilgrims arrive at the Mina tent camp during the annual Hajj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca on June 14
Pilgrims arrive at the Mina tent camp, near Mecca. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Muslim pilgrims arrive at the Mina tent camp during the annual Hajj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca on June 14
More than a million Muslim pilgrims started the Hajj pilgrimage on Friday. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
A Muslim pilgrim prays at dawn on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on June 15
A pilgrim prays at dawn on Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount of Mercy on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 15
The annual Hajj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam that must be performed at least once by all Muslims who have the means to do so. [Saleh Salem/Reuters]
Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on June 15
Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on Mount Arafat. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Muslim pilgrims make their way towards Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on June 15
Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry has cautioned that temperatures at the holy sites could reach 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) and urged pilgrims to use umbrellas and drink enough water to stay hydrated. [Fadel Senna/AFP]