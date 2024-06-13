In Pictures

Photos: Nomadic Muslims throng forest shrine in scenic Kashmir

The 19th-century shrine to Mian Nizamuddin Kiyanwi provides free meals every day to visiting devotees.

A view of the forest shrine of Mian Nizamuddin Kiyanwi, the revered Muslim saint of the nomadic Gujjar tribe in Baba Nagri, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Jun 2024

The road to the Baba Nagri forest shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir was a colourful spectacle.

Tens of thousands of men in vibrant attire, henna-dyed beards and bright headgear thronged around the Muslim shrine nestled at the base of a mountain, to pay their respects last week. Worshippers raised their hands and cried out their wishes. Some also tied multicoloured threads around the trees at the shrine, which represented their prayers.

The shrine to Mian Nizamuddin Kiyanwi has its origins in the 19th century and provides free meals all year to devotees, most of them from Kashmir’s nomadic pastoral community. Devotees believe their wishes are granted at the shrine.

Kiyanwi, originally from Kashmir, migrated to the Hazara region of modern-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan during the late 19th century. There, he was mentored by a Sufi saint and later returned to Kashmir to preach Islam. After he died, the shrine was built as a mark of respect towards him – a manifestation of the region’s unique ties with Sufism.

Abdul Razaq, a devotee, said that he has been visiting the shrine since he was six and feels blessed by paying obeisance there. “I remember as a kid we had to travel a lot by foot, but things have changed, and today we can reach the shrine in a day,” he said.

Another devotee, Mohammad Farooq, who is visually impaired, said: “It would have been great if I could see things for myself, but I find peace when I visit the shrine.”

Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety, is a Muslim-majority region.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir’s independence, a goal supported by a large number of Muslims in the disputed territory. The region has remained embroiled in civil strife for decades and the shrine, including hundreds of others strewn around its landscape, has been and continues to be, far more than a mere spiritual retreat for Muslims.

Many worshippers find these shrines a rare space far removed from unrelenting political tensions in the region.

Kashmiri devotees belonging to the nomadic Gujjar tribe pray at the shrine. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Nomadic Kashmiri men chat as they gather outside the forest shrine. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Abdul Razaq, a Kashmiri nomadic devotee belonging to the Gujjar tribe, poses for a photograph. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Kashmiri cooks belonging to the nomadic Gujjar tribe prepare special sweet rice at the forest shrine of Sufi saint Mian Nizamuddin Kiyanwi in Baba Nagri. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Nomadic Kashmiri men look through the window of community kitchen as they wait for special prayers to start. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Volunteers carry a tub of sweetened rice before distributing it among devotees. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Nomadic Kashmiri women wait for the distribution of sweetened rice prepared for devotees. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Kashmiri Muslims belonging to the nomadic Gujjar tribe serve big platters of special sweet rice to devotees. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A nomadic Kashmiri man watches from a tree as volunteers prepare to distribute sweetened rice. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A Kashmiri man belonging to the nomadic Gujjar tribe ties a sacred ribbon at a forest shrine. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Nomadic Kashmiri men drink tea as they wait for special prayers to start. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A nomadic Kashmiri man, centre, along with his son, eats pudding on the road leading to the shrine. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Nomadic Kashmiri devotees belonging to the Gujjar tribe gather for special prayers at the forest shrine of Miyan Peer, in Baba Nagri. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A nomadic Kashmiri man, centre, checks the quality of a woollen shawl before buying it from a roadside vendor. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Zaffar Iqbal, a nomadic Kashmiri belonging to the Gujjar tribe, poses for a photograph. Zaffar, who, along with his religious teacher, is visiting for the first time, said it feels great to be there and he intends to visit again in the future. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]