Photos: India votes in last phase of world’s largest electoral exercise

Indians cast ballots in the last phase of the country’s weeks-long electoral process.

A man waits to vote at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of the general election, at a town in Firozpur district, Punjab, India, June 1
A man waits to vote at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of India's general election in Firozpur district, Punjab. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Published On 1 Jun 2024

Voters in India have braved soaring temperatures to cast their ballots in the last phase of the country’s staggered elections to decide the fate of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The polls on Saturday conclude the largest electoral exercise in the world that kicked off on April 19, with some 969 million people eligible to vote.

Fifty-seven seats across eight states and federally-run territories (union territories) are up for grabs in the seventh phase as voters elect members of parliament to the 18th Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament.

The previous six phases – April 19April 26, May 7May 13, May 20 and May 25 – recorded turnouts of 66.1, 66.7, 61, 67.3, 60.5 and 63.4 percent, respectively.

Results are expected on June 4.

Polling officials check election materials inside an indoor stadium ahead of the seventh and last phase of India's general election, in Kolkata, India, May 31
Polling officials check election materials inside an indoor stadium ahead of the seventh and last phase of India's general election, in Kolkata. [Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters]
Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) kept at a strong room inside a distribution center in Amritsar on May 31
Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) kept at a strong room inside a distribution centre in Amritsar. [Narinder Nanu/AFP]
Monks stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station on the seventh and final phase of voting in India's general election, in Kolkata on June 1
Monks stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Kolkata. [Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP]
A polling official looks at his device for confirmation as a voter casts her vote in a bye-election after voting in the seventh and last round of polling in India's national election in Dharamshala, Saturday, June 1
A polling official looks at his device for confirmation as a voter casts her vote in Dharamshala. [Ashwini Bhatia/AP Photo]
Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the seventh and final phase of voting in India's general election in Chandigarh on June 1
Voters queue up at a polling station in Chandigarh. [AFP]
Krishanchand Sharma, a Polling Officer, crosses a river on a makeshift bridge made of stones and tree logs during a trek in the mountains to reach a remote polling station, ahead of the seventh and final phase of the elections, in Almi, Chamba, in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, May 30
Polling officer Krishanchand Sharma crosses a river on a makeshift bridge made of stones and tree logs during a trek in the mountains to reach a remote polling station in Almi, Chamba, in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
A woman leaves after voting at a remote polling station in Almi, on the seventh and final phase of the general elections, in Chamba, in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, June 1, 2024
A woman leaves after voting at a remote polling station in Almi. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Police personnel deputed on election duty sprinkles tap water on her face on a hot summer day in Patna on June 1
Police personnel deputed on election duty sprinkles tap water on her face on a hot summer day in Patna. [Sachin Kumar/AFP]
People stand in queues to cast their votes in the seventh and final phase of national elections, in Varanasi, India, Saturday, June 1
People stand in queues to cast their votes in Varanasi. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
A woman volunteer prepares an oral re-hydration solution for a child as her parents wait to cast their vote on a hot summer day during the seventh and the last phase of general election, near Amritsar, India, Saturday, June 1
A volunteer prepares an oral rehydration solution for a child as her parents wait to cast their vote on a hot day near Amritsar. [Prabhjot Gill/AP Photo]
Voters show their indelible ink marks after casting their ballots at a polling station during the seventh and final phase of voting in country's general election in Devrighat village on the outskirts of Shimla in India's Himachal Pradesh state on June 1, 2024.
Voters show their indelible ink marks after casting their ballots at a polling station in the Deorighat village on the outskirts of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh state. [AFP]
Voters leave after casting their ballot at a polling station in Kolkata. [Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP]