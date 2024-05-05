In Pictures

Protests in the US have long been celebrated, condemned, welcomed, muzzled

Protests, hallmarks of US history, are also typically met with irritation.

Students and pro-Palestinian supporters occupy a plaza at the City College of New York campus
Students and pro-Palestinian supporters occupy a plaza at the City College of New York campus, in New York City, US, April 27, 2024 [David Dee Delgado/Reuters]
Published On 5 May 2024

Protests, rallies, sit-ins, marches, and disruptions date from the early days of what would become the United States.

They have continued to the sights and sounds echoing across the landscapes of US colleges and universities today. Protest camps have sprung up and been forced down over Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been going on since early October.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at US schools have been calling on their administrations to cut economic and other ties with Israel or companies they say support the war. The protest encampments started on April 17 at Columbia University and have rippled nationally.

Just as much as protest has been a part of US history, protest is being met with irritation, condemnation, anger, and even the use of law enforcement and aggressive tactics.

“Dissent is essential for democracy. But dissent must never lead to disorder,” President Joe Biden said on Thursday, summing up the enduring national paradox.

Administrators, under pressure to “restore order” close to college commencements, say they support the right to speak but not to disrupt life for other students or violate conduct rules. Police have been called to clear campus encampments all over the country, with more than 2,300 people arrested.

The right to assemble, speak out, and to petition for the redress of grievances is enshrined in the first of the US constitutional amendments and past social actions that brought about advances towards equality by previous generations made, often at risk of life and limb, are lauded.

But those same actions can cause anger and outright opposition when they cause interruptions, and those speaking out can be seen as outsiders looking to sow chaos and influence impressionable minds.

That does not mean protests have not had an effect over time, says Robert Shapiro, professor of political science at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University and expert on public opinion in US politics.

The Occupy Wall Street protest of 2011, for example, “drew attention to economic inequality in the United States”, Shapiro says. “[E]conomic inequality in the United States has become, and remains, more visible.”

“Public opinion changes on the issues as a result of the effectiveness of the protests doing one very important thing: raising the visibility and salience of the issues.”

FILE - A group of demonstrators pause in front of the White House for a prayer, June 14, 1963
A group of demonstrators pause in front of the White House for a prayer, June 14, 1963. Leading the demonstrators is Bishop Smallwood Williams, slightly left of the centre, Washington, DC. [Henry Burroughs/AP Photo]
FILE - Picketers demonstrate against the Vietnam War as they march through downtown Philadelphia, March 26, 1966
Picketers demonstrate against the Vietnam War as they march through downtown Philadelphia, on March 26, 1966. "The public at large disliked the Vietnam War protesters. And the public at large disliked the women's movement protesters ... and all of the protests that basically have occurred going forward," says Robert Shapiro, professor of political science in the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University and expert on public opinion in US politics. [Bill Ingraham/AP Photo]
FILE - College students from various nearby schools march down Commonwealth Avenue in Boston on Oct. 16, 1965 to attend rally on Boston Common protesting U.S. involvement in Vietnam
College students from various nearby schools march down Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, October 16, 1965, to attend a rally on Boston Common protesting against the US involvement in Vietnam. [Frank C Curtin/AP Photo]
FILE - Demonstrators march down North Capital Street during protest march within sight of the capitol in Washington, June 14, 1963
Demonstrators march down North Capital Street during a protest march within sight of the Capitol, Washington, DC, June 14, 1963. [John Rous/AP Photo]
FILE - Race relations problems in the United States were brought to the attention of the nation, and the world, by the massive March on Washington, Sept. 6, 1963
Race relations problems in the US were brought to the attention of the nation and the world by the massive March on Washington, DC, September 6, 1963. [AP Photo]
FILE - Members of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War raise clenched fists after ending their 40-hour occupation of State of Liberty, which can be seen behind them, Dec. 28, 1971
Members of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War raise clenched fists after ending their 40-hour occupation of the Statue of Liberty - seen behind them - December 28, 1971. [Anthony Camerano/AP Photo]
FILE - Anti-Vietnam war demonstrators mass on the Ellipse in Washington on May 9, 1970
Anti-Vietnam War demonstrators mass on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, May 9, 1970. [Charles Tasnadi/AP Photo]
FILE - Black Lives Matter protesters march through Portland, Ore. after rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
Black Lives Matter protesters march through Portland, Oregon, after rallying at the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse on August 2, 2020. When it comes to protest activity, disruption is the point, says Celeste Faison, co-national director of the Movement for Black Lives network, a coalition of organisations that came together after the Black Lives Matter protests in 2014 that were catalysed by the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
a Palestinian flag can be see next to tents and a stately building
A Palestinian flag flutters during a pro-Palestinian encampment, advocating for financial disclosure and divestment from all companies tied to Israel and calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the Columbia University campus on April 28, 2024. [Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]