People in northern India are struggling with an unrelenting, weeks-long heatwave that saw the temperature in the capital, New Delhi, soaring to a record-high 49.9 degrees Celsius (121.8 degrees Fahrenheit) – 9C (16F) higher than average.

Delhi’s suburb stations at Narela and Mungeshpur recorded the temperature on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the agency put several states on high alert.

The nearby states of Punjab and Haryana also saw temperatures soar, with one place in Rajasthan topping the 50C (122 F) mark. The desert state’s Phalodi town holds the country’s all-time heat record, hitting 51C (124F) in 2016.

India declares a heatwave whenever temperatures are above 45C (113 F). The brutal weather has forced schools to close in several cities and raised the risk of heatstrokes for people working outdoors.

The extreme heat coincides with a six-week general election, increasing health risks as people wait in long lines to cast their vote. The voting ends on Saturday.

The sizzling temperatures are also taking a toll on animals, putting them at risk of dehydration and heatstroke. Sitaram, an animal conservationist in the city of Bikaner in Rajasthan who goes by one name, said endangered chinkaras — also known as Indian gazelle — are facing a water shortage.

April, May and June are hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures. But extreme heat is fast becoming a public health crisis in India, with the warm weather getting more intense in the past decade and typically accompanied by severe water shortages.

Tens of millions of India’s 1.4 billion people lack running water. New Delhi authorities have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in headache-inducing heat – cutting supplies to some areas.