Clashes erupt at Mexico City protest against Israel’s war on Gaza

Police fire tear gas at protesters rallying outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico’s capital.

Demonstrators clash with the police in front of the Israeli embassy in Mexico City. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
Published On 29 May 2024

Clashes have broken out in Mexico City as protesters rallied against the war on Gaza.

About 200 people joined the “Urgent action for Rafah” demonstration outside the Israeli embassy on Tuesday. Confrontation with the police was sparked as some protesters sought to break down barriers preventing them from reaching the diplomatic mission.

Protesters covered their faces and threw stones at riot police blocking their path to the complex in the city’s Lomas de Chapultepec neighbourhood.

Police deployed tear gas and threw the stones hurled back at the crowd.

The demonstration was called following Sunday evening’s Israeli attack on a displacement camp outside Rafah, which killed 45 people according to Palestinian officials after sparking an inferno.

A man with Palestine flags painted on his face attends the pro-Palestinian rally. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
Demonstrators shouted slogans during the pro-Palestinian "Urgent action for Rafah" rally. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
Protesters tried to break down barriers preventing them from reaching the Israeli mission. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
Police officers deployed tear gas and threw back the stones hurled at them by protesters. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
About 200 people joined the demonstration. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
The demonstration was called in response to an Israeli attack which ignited an inferno in a displacement camp outside Rafah. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
An injured protester is helped away from the scene of the clashes. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "Israel assassin" during the pro-Palestinian rally. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]