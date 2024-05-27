In Pictures

Palestinian children draw memories of bombed historical buildings

According to United Nations data, more than half of Gaza’s homes have been destroyed or damaged – as have 267 places of worship.

Amal*, 11, beams as she displays her artwork of Qasr al-Basha during a children’s workshop in Rafah, Gaza, designed to keep Palestinian cultural heritage alive despite the war. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
By Anna Ford
In a bid to keep Palestinian culture alive, children sheltering in Rafah, southern Gaza, have created stunning pictures of historical buildings destroyed in the seven-month Israel-Palestine war.

The youngsters – whose smiling faces belie the horrors they are experiencing – pose with striking images of Qasr al-Basha and Omari Mosque, both of which now lie in ruins in Gaza City.

For many taking part in the art sessions funded by the United Kingdom charity Christian Aid and run by Palestinian partner Culture and Free Thought Association, it is the first time they have picked up a pencil or crayon in months.

Not only are the children able to put the devastating war to the back of their minds for a moment and just be children again, but their artwork also consolidates the cultural identity of Gaza and keeps it – and their hopes – alive, according to William Bell, Christian Aid’s head of Middle East policy and advocacy.

Community mobiliser Buthaina al-Faqawi, who helps run the sessions in al-Mawasi, northern Rafah, describes the change she witnesses in the children who attend: “The first look is despair and misery,” she says. “The second look is hope. The third look is love of life and childhood. Please … we deserve life, we deserve better.”

As of early April 2024, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had verified damage to 43 cultural properties since October 7, 2023. They include 10 religious sites, 24 buildings of historical and/or artistic interest, two depositories of movable cultural property, three monuments, one museum and three archaeological sites.

The organisation has expressed “deep concern” about the impact of the ongoing conflict on cultural heritage and has urged all involved parties to strictly adhere to international law.

*Some names have been changed to protect identities.

With schools across the Gaza Strip closed, for many children joining the classes held in shelters in al-Mawasi, northern Rafah, this is the first opportunity they have had to pick up a pencil or crayon and come together with other children since the outbreak of the war. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
"With their classrooms reduced to rubble and their teachers and classmates killed, children in Gaza are undergoing horrors no child should ever experience," says Julie Mehigan, programme manager for Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory at UK charity Christian Aid, which is funding the art sessions. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
The weekly workshops give the children the opportunity to briefly put the conflict to the back of their minds and just be children again, like 10-year-old Rasem in the centre of this image and Zahra, aged 12, to his left. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
Thirteen-year-old Safa’a* proudly poses with her picture of Qasr al-Basha, Gaza City, at one of the classes run by the Palestinian organisation Culture and Free Thought Association (CFTA). [Christian Aid/CFTA]
Also known as Pasha’s Palace, 13th-century Qasr Al-Basha previously housed a museum of antiquity and al-Zahraa Secondary School for Girls before being reduced to rubble during this war. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
The Great Omari Mosque, Gaza City, has also been recreated at the children’s workshops. As of early April 2024, UNESCO had verified damage to 43 sites since October 7, 2023. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
Ibtisama*, 13, stands holding her vibrant picture of a red-and-yellow Great Omari Mosque under a brilliant blue sky. The oldest mosque in the Gaza Strip, based in Daraj, Gaza City, is also known as the "Great Mosque of Gaza" but now lies in ruins. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
Children enjoy a brief respite from war when they take part in an art workshop in Rafah but "only an immediate and permanent ceasefire will deliver children from the hell on earth they are living through", says William Bell of Christian Aid, which is funding the activity. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
"I feel that [the children’s] integration, love, and awareness of the importance of what they do greatly alleviates the difficulties of displacement and supports them psychologically," says one of the facilitators of the cultural sessions. [Christian Aid/CFTA]
“They painted safe homes, loving families and beautiful green gardens,” organisers from the Culture and Free Thought Association say. “They painted their desire for normality, stability and security, and their dreams of a better future free from violence and destruction." [Christian Aid/CFTA]
Buthaina al-Faqawi, a community mobiliser for the Culture and Free Thought Association, describes the change in the children’s demeanour when they join the art classes as they move from "despair and misery" to a "love of life and childhood". [Christian Aid/CFTA]