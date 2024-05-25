In Pictures

Gallery|Environment

Photos: Up close and personal, cicadas display nature’s artwork

With rich reds, gentle greens and basic blacks, nature’s screaming, crawling artwork is the epitome of rare beauty.

An adult periodical cicada waves its legs as it climbs over an iris in the afternoon sun
An adult periodical cicada waves its legs as it climbs over an iris in the afternoon sun, in Charleston, Illinois, United States [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Published On 25 May 2024

A once-in-221-year convergence of two broods of periodical cicadas are emerging at the same time in the United States. The big effect of the cicadas is the sheer numbers. Trillions are expected to populate 16 states by mid to late June. They can be overwhelming, messy and loud.

But individually, up close and personal, a cicada has splashes of colour, subtle shapes and that special something that some scientists and artists say translate to beauty.

Periodical cicadas are “more otherworldly-looking” than other insects and then the fact they come out every 13 or 17 years adds to their allure, making “them feel like something out of a science fiction movie,” said Jonathan Monaghan, a Washington, D.C.-based visual artist.

“Up close, there is a subtle beauty, particularly with their vibrant cadmium red eyes,” Monaghan said. “Visually, they are at their best freshly molted because there is more contrast on their bodies, showing off some really interesting patterns. Overall though, I still think they are rather goofy looking.”

When collage artist Luis Martin, a self-described art engineer in Brooklyn, New York first saw cicadas, he was entranced.

“They were just so beautiful and diaphanous that I kind of fell in love,” said Martin, who sported a cicada bolo tie during a Zoom interview. “It looked like a fairy.”

But, he said, they also seem scary.

“It kind of goes back to these beautiful colours that we tend to think is kind of ugly, right? Because they’re brown, they’re kind of metallic, kind of like alien,” Martin said. “As a brown person myself I find them absolutely beautiful. I can totally see myself in them.”

Scientists are even more mesmerised.

“There’s a lot of things in the world today to get freaked out about. Cicadas aren’t one of them,” said Mount St Joseph University biologist Gene Kritsky, who wrote a book on this year’s dual emergence. “They’re beautiful insects. They’ve got these red eyes, black bodies, orange-colored veins on these membranous wings. I love the way they come up in these big numbers. I like that I can predict when they come out. It’s a scientific experiment every time”, he added.

An adult cicada periodical cicada sheds its nymphal skin on a tree
An adult periodical cicada sheds its nymphal skin on a tree. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
An adult periodical cicada, just after shedding its nymphal skin, climbs over other nymphal shells at the base of a tree on Friday, May 17
An adult periodical cicada, just after shedding its nymphal skin, climbs over other nymphal shells at the base of a tree. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
A close-up of an adult periodical cicada's compound eye
A close-up of an adult periodical cicada's compound eye. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
A periodical cicada is visible on a leaf
A periodical cicada is visible on a leaf. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
A detail of an adult periodical cicada's wings and anus, shortly after it shed its nymphal shell, is seen late Friday, May 17,
A detail of an adult periodical cicada's wings and anus, shortly after it shed its nymphal shell. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
A periodical cicada appears in a hay field at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site on Sunday
A periodical cicada appears in a hay field at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, in Lerna, Illinois, United States. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
The underside of a periodical cicada is visible on Tuesday
The underside of a periodical cicada. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
An adult periodical cicada clings to a peony flower on Friday
An adult periodical cicada clings to a peony flower. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
An adult periodical cicada, in the process of shedding its nymphal skin, is visible on Saturday
An adult periodical cicada with two large compound eyes, which are used to visually perceive the world around them, and three small, jewel-like, simple eyes called ocelli at the centre. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
An adult periodical cicada, just after shedding its nymphal skin, is visible in the grass late Sunday, May 12
An adult periodical cicada, just after shedding its nymphal skin, is visible in the grass. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
The veins of an adult periodical cicada's translucent wings are silhouetted by a distant building light, shortly after shedding its nymphal skin
The veins of an adult periodical cicada's translucent wings are silhouetted by a distant building light. [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]