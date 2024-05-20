In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

The Iranian leader was killed in a helicopter crash in a mountainous terrain near the border with Azerbaijan.

Iran Obit Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a commemoration for the late Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone attack in 2020 in Iraq, at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque, on January 3, 2024, in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Published On 20 May 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed after his helicopter crashed in a remote region of the country.

Raisi’s body was identified early on Monday by rescuers who had begun a search in the mountainous northwest of Iran near the border with Azerbaijan the previous afternoon. A hardline religious conservative, Raisi had long been seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Elected president in 2021, since taking office Raisi had ordered a tightening of morality laws, overseen a crackdown on antigovernment protests, and pushed back hard in talks with world powers regarding international oversight of Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate power, has sought to reassure the country that there will be no disruption to state affairs.

The need to quickly replace the government’s leadership is pressing, with Iran in the midst of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Israel’s war in Gaza has prompted lower-level conflicts with Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. Last month, Iran and Israel swapped direct strikes at one another.

Several countries had expressed concern and offered assistance during the search for Raisi.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had been briefed on reports about the crash. China said it was deeply concerned. The European Union offered emergency satellite mapping technology.

Raisi had been at the Azerbaijani border on Sunday to inaugurate the Qiz Qalasi dam, a joint project.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, who said he had bid a “friendly farewell” to Raisi earlier in the day, had also offered assistance in the rescue.

Born in Mashhad on December 14, 1960, Raisi belonged to a family that traces its lineage to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, marked by the black turban he would later wear. His father died when he was five.

He would go on to the seminary in the Shiite holy city of Qom and and would later receive the title of ayatollah, which was formerly reserved for high ranking Shia clerics but the usage of which has expanded in recent years .

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visit the Qiz Qalasi dam on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, on May 19, 2024. [Handout/Office of the President of Iran via Reuters]
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Screengrab taken from handout video released by the IRINN Iranian state television network on May 19, 2024 shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on board a helicopter in the Jolfa region of the western province of East Azerbaijan. [IRINN via AFP]
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi holds a national team shirt during a meeting with members of the Iranian national football team in Tehran, Iran, on November 14, 2022. [Handout/Presidential Website via Reuters]
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi poses for a photo during an official visit, at Harare airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 13, 2023. [Handout/Office of the President of Iran via Reuters]
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, claps as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concludes his speech during their joint press briefing at the Saadabad Palace, in Tehran, Iran, on July 19, 2022. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi prior to their talks at the Saadabad Palace, in Tehran, Iran, on July 19, 2022. [Sergei Savostyanov/Sputnik via AP]
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his three-day official visit in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 22, 2024. [Handout via Reuters]
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meet at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 12, 2023. [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi
Ebrahim Raisi waves to the media after casting his vote at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, on June 18, 2021. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]