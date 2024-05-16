In Pictures

‘Living in fear’ amid relentless battle for eastern DR Congo

Civilians have been caught in the fighting between pro-government forces and M23 rebels vying for control in North Kivu province.

A young FPP/AP (Patriotic Front for Peace/People's Army) militiaman
A young fighter with the FPP/AP (Patriotic Front for Peace/People's Army) at the group's headquarters in Mbwavinwa, Lubero territory, eastern DRC. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
Published On 16 May 2024

Kanyabayonga, Democratic Republic of the Congo – Innocent Kasereka sits in a rundown hospital in the war-torn eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), his neck bandaged where he was brutally slashed with a knife.

The 30-year-old recounts how he was caught in the middle of the conflict between the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and M23 rebels that has been raging since late 2021.

The attack on Kasereka took place at a coffee plantation in the agricultural town of Kibirizi in North Kivu province at the start of May.

It had been seized two months earlier by M23 and the Rwandan army, which has been fighting alongside the rebel group.

“When the M23 arrived in Kibirizi they held a meeting and assured us that we were safe,” Kasereka said, forlornly, in the hospital director’s office.

Instead, he said he was attacked by people “in M23 uniform”.

Bloodied and traumatised, he managed to climb a hill to safety in a government-held part of the town.

Innocent Kasereka, 30, sits in a hospital in Kanyabayonga, southern Lubero territory, North Kivu province
Innocent Kasereka sits in a hospital in Kanyabayonga, southern Lubero territory, North Kivu province [Alexis Huguet/AFP]

The Congolese army, backed by a rag-tag collection of armed groups known as Wazalendo, Swahili for Patriots, launched an offensive to retake Kibirizi from the M23 at the end of April.

Fighting raged in the centre of the town and FARDC mortar shells destroyed houses and killed those living there, a Congolese army colonel acknowledged. “Collateral damage,” he said.

But the army failed to retake Kibirizi, leaving its inhabitants at the mercy of the M23 who began to “attack the population” when the Congolese army left, Kasereka said.

The men who cut Kasereka’s neck, and sliced the throat of his friend Germain, who died, accused them of belonging to a group of militia who had ambushed them.

“They suspected us of being traitors and of having facilitated the entry of the Wazalendo into the town,” Kasereka said.

In 2022, more than 100 people were killed for the same reason in Kishishe, a town some 10km (6 miles) from Kibirizi.

The United Nations later found that M23 was responsible for the massacre.

Children watch wounded pro-government militiamen walk in the courtyard of a hospital in Kanyabayonga,
Children watch wounded pro-government militiamen walk in the courtyard of a hospital in Kanyabayonga [Alexis Huguet/AFP]

Kasereka has been recovering for about 10 days at a hospital in the town of Kanyabayonga, about 10km from where he was attacked.

In the bed next to him, an 18-year-old fighter, also named Germain, lies in dirty bedsheets with bandages around his wounded arm.

Germain has been fighting for four years with the FPP/AP (Front of Patriots for Peace/People’s Army), one of the largest armed groups in the area that is part of the Wazalendo.

But he was wounded by rocket shrapnel during the failed bid by the Congolese army and its allies to regain control of Kibirizi.

For almost two years, the FARDC and Wazalendo have not seen a single victory, as M23 continues its advance in North Kivu province.

Augustin Darwin, FPP/AP spokesman, said he had no confidence in the FARDC as it failed to respect agreements with armed groups.

He accused the Congolese army of “withdrawal after withdrawal” and “fleeing before the enemy”.

FPP/AP (Patriotic Front for Peace/People's Army) militiamen, one of the largest armed groups in North Kivu
FPP/AP fighters in North Kivu [Alexis Huguet/AFP]

His soldiers have “no boots, no uniforms [and] do not receive rations”, Darwin said from the group’s headquarters in Mbavinwa, a small village about 10km from Kanyabayonga.

“They are demoralised,” he added.

If there were less embezzlement in the army, “the FARDC wouldn’t even need the Wazalendo”, he said.

Kanyabayonga has become a refuge for tens of thousands of displaced people who have fled the fighting and abuse by M23 rebels.

But the town’s mayor, Chrisostome Kasereka, worries the area could be bombed. “We are living in fear,” he said.

In recent weeks, three mortar shells have fallen around Kanyabayonga, the mayor said, as his secretary showed the remnants of a projectile missile found in a field.

Civil society leaders from Kibirizi, Kanyabayonga and Kishishe also say certain FARDC officers have “facilitated passage to the rebels”.

The FARDC officers were summoned to the capital, Kinshasa, as part of an inquiry in mid-March, but some of them have already returned to Kanyabayonga.

“Impunity is what makes things not work in our Republic,” Kasereka despaired.

Congolese armed forces and Wazalendo fighters have launched a new offensive in Kibirizi.

“Every day, trucks full of soldiers arrive here,” one of the town’s civil society leaders said.

“If they [the FARDC soldiers] do the ‘strategic withdrawal’ thing again, we will see a fight between the Wazalendo and the FARDC … and we ourselves will take up arms,” he warned.

A wounded pro-government fighter sits in a hospital in Kanyabayonga. Since late 2021, M23 rebels have seized large swathes of North Kivu and routed the Congolese army. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
Fighters from the FPP/AP, one of the largest armed groups in North Kivu, at the group's headquarters in Mbwavinwa. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
After years warring with the Congolese army and other groups, FPP/AP have joined the pro-government coalition and are fighting the M23 rebels. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
A wounded pro-government fighter in a hospital in Kanyabayonga. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
An official from the Kanyabayonga town hall displays shrapnel from an artillery projectile that fell in the town. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
Kanyabayonga has become a refuge for tens of thousands of displaced people who have fled the fighting and abuse by M23 rebels. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
Augustin Darwin, FPP/AP spokesperson, said he had no confidence in the Congolese armed forces (FARDC). [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
Kirumba is one of the last towns before the front line between the Congolese army and the M23 rebellion; 20km south is the zone occupied by M23 and soldiers from the Rwandan Defence Force, where they have set up a parallel administration. [Alexis Huguet/AFP]