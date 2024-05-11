In Pictures

Thousands flee Rafah after Israeli forces issue evacuation order

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are being displaced once more by the most recent evacuation order.

Palestinians transport their belongings on the back of a van as they flee Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to a safer location on May 11
Palestinians transport their belongings on the back of a van as they flee Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to a safer location. [AFP]
Israel issued new evacuation orders in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, forcing tens of thousands more people to move as it prepares to expand its military operation.

With Saturday’s orders, Israeli forces have now evacuated the eastern third of Rafah, pushing into the edges of the heavily populated central area.

The orders come in the face of international opposition and criticism. President Joe Biden has already said the United States will not provide offensive weapons to Israel due to its Rafah offensive.

The United Nations and other agencies have warned for weeks that an Israeli assault on Rafah, which borders Egypt near the main aid entry point, would cripple humanitarian operations and cause a disastrous surge in civilian casualties.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians have been sheltering in Rafah after fleeing the Israeli military’s bombardments in other parts of the enclave. Considered the last refuge in the Gaza Strip, the evacuations are forcing people to return north to areas devastated by previous attacks.

People have already been displaced multiple times and there are few places left in the embattled Strip to move to. Those fleeing fighting earlier this week erected new tent camps in the city of Khan Younis, which was half destroyed in an earlier Israeli offensive, and the central city of Deir el-Balah, straining infrastructure.

Palestinians load water containers on the back of a truck as people flee Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to a safer location on May 11, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
Palestinians load water containers on the back of a truck. [AFP]
A man carries belongings, as Palestinians prepare to evacuate, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah
A man carries belongings, as Palestinians prepare to evacuate, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A man looks from a vehicle loaded with belongings, as Palestinians prepare to evacuate, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah
A man looks from a vehicle loaded with belongings as Palestinians prepare to evacuate. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A Palestinian boy pushes a shopping trolley, as vehicles loaded with belongings evacuate, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11
A Palestinian boy pushes a shopping trolley as vehicles loaded with belongings leave the area. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians carry their belongings as they flee Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to a safer location on May 11, 2023
Palestinians carry their belongings as they flee Rafah. [AFP]
A woman sits next to belongings, as Palestinians prepare to evacuate
A woman sits next to her belongings as she gets ready to leave Rafah. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians prepare to evacuate, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11
Palestinians have already been displaced several times since Israel's war on Gaza began. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A person sits atop a vehicle loaded with belongings, as Palestinians prepare to evacuate, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11
A person sits atop a vehicle loaded with belongings, as Palestinians prepare to evacuate. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
People walk along a nearly deserted street in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11
People walk along a nearly deserted street in Rafah. [AFP]
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip May 11
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp, in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. [Doaa Rouqa/Reuters]