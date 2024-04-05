In Pictures

Thousands around the world rally for Palestinians on Al-Quds Day

The globally observed day of solidarity is held on the last Friday of Ramadan to express support for Palestine.

Muslim protesters shout slogans during an Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia
Protesters shout slogans during an Al-Quds Day rally outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Published On 5 Apr 2024

Tens of thousands of people across the world have staged rallies to mark Al-Quds Day (or simply, Quds Day), an international day expressing support for Palestine and opposition to the ongoing Israeli occupation.

The annual day of solidarity falls on the last Friday of Ramadan. People gathered in Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iraq and Lebanon, among many other countries.

This year, demonstrations took on a special urgency as anger spilled over across the Muslim world because of Israel’s war on Gaza that has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians in six months.

Tel Aviv has ignored calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Men, women and children with placards supporting Palestine attended rallies held after Friday prayers.
Many held banners saying “Down with Israel” written on them, while others burned American and Israeli flags.

The US administration has indicated that it does not plan to restrict or condition military aid to Israel. However, US President Joe Biden has said publicly that Israel has not done enough to protect civilians throughout the course of the continuing offensive in Gaza.

The head of Lebanon’s powerful group Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, gave a televised address to mark Al-Quds Day.

In Iran, state television showed top government, judiciary and military officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Quds Force leader Esmail Qaani, walking among demonstrators in Tehran and cities across the country.

Houthi supporters take part in a rally marking the Al-Quds Day, in Sana'a, Yemen
Thousands of Houthi supporters take part in a rally to commemorate the day in solidarity with the Palestinian people. [Yahya Arhab/EPA]
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags during the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations and the funeral of seven Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike on the country's consular annex in Damascus
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags during a rally in Tehran. [Atta Kenare/AFP]
Palestinian members of a pro-Syrian government squad, take part in a military parade to mark the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations, in the Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus
Palestinian members of a pro-Syrian government squad take part in a military parade to mark Quds Day commemorations, in the Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus. [Louai beshara/AFP]
Kashmiri Shiite Muslim women hold banners and placards as they chant slogans against Israel and the U.S. during a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza, on April 5, 2024, in Budgam, west of Srinagar,
Scores of Kashmiri Muslims carried placards and Palestinian flags during a march in central Kashmir's Budgam. [Yawar Nazir/Getty Images]
Protesters march towards the US embassy during the Al Quds Rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Kuala Lumpur
Protesters march towards the US embassy during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Fazry Ismail/EPA]
A Palestinian woman gestures during a march marking the annual al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut
A Palestinian woman makes a victory sign during a march at Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Sunni Muslims attend a rally outside Abu Hanifa mosque, marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) and to show their support with Gaza
Sunni Muslims attend a rally outside Abu Hanifa mosque, marking Al-Quds Day and to show their support with Gaza, in the Adhamiya district of Baghdad, Iraq. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Iranians attend the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations and the funeral of seven Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike on the country's consular annex in Damascus, which Tehran blamed on Israel, on April 5, 2024 in Tehran
Iranians attend Quds Day commemorations in Tehran. [Atta Kenare/AFP]
Shiite Muslims stand over the representations of U.S. and Israeli flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan
Protesters stand over the representations of US and Israeli flags during a demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
Pro-Palestinian supporters walk over American and Israeli flags as they take part in a Quds Day protest in Cape Town, South Africa
Pro-Palestinian supporters walk over American and Israeli flags at a protest in Cape Town, South Africa. [Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Photo]