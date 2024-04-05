Tens of thousands of people across the world have staged rallies to mark Al-Quds Day (or simply, Quds Day), an international day expressing support for Palestine and opposition to the ongoing Israeli occupation.

The annual day of solidarity falls on the last Friday of Ramadan. People gathered in Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iraq and Lebanon, among many other countries.

This year, demonstrations took on a special urgency as anger spilled over across the Muslim world because of Israel’s war on Gaza that has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians in six months.

Tel Aviv has ignored calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Men, women and children with placards supporting Palestine attended rallies held after Friday prayers.

Many held banners saying “Down with Israel” written on them, while others burned American and Israeli flags.

The US administration has indicated that it does not plan to restrict or condition military aid to Israel. However, US President Joe Biden has said publicly that Israel has not done enough to protect civilians throughout the course of the continuing offensive in Gaza.

The head of Lebanon’s powerful group Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, gave a televised address to mark Al-Quds Day.

In Iran, state television showed top government, judiciary and military officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Quds Force leader Esmail Qaani, walking among demonstrators in Tehran and cities across the country.