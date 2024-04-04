Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, have killed at least four people and injured 12, officials in the border region have said.

Shahed drones struck two residential buildings in the city near the Russian border that has frequently been targeted during more than two years of war.

Three rescue workers were killed overnight when Russia struck a multi-storey building twice in quick succession in a “densely populated district of Kharkiv”, Igor Terekhov, the mayor of the eastern city, wrote on the Telegram app on Thursday.

One person was killed in a drone attack on another building, he said.

Ukraine’s General Staff said 11 of 20 drones were shot down.

About 350,000 residents were cut off from power supply in Kharkiv and the surrounding region, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy said on Telegram.