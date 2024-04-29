In Pictures

A student holds a Palestinian flag as they gather near the Sorbonne University in support of Palestinians in Gaza
A student holds a Palestinian flag as protesters gather near Sorbonne University in Paris in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]
Protesters angry over Israel’s war on Gaza have gathered at Sorbonne University in Paris, chanting “Free Palestine” at the university’s gates while some students set up tents in the courtyard.

Days after similar protests at the elite Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po), Monday’s gathering at the Sorbonne was the latest sign that demonstrations on United States campuses were spilling over to Europe as Israel’s devastating war on Gaza is in its seventh month.

The protests were peaceful as students urged the institution – one of the world’s oldest universities – to condemn Israel’s actions.

Police worked to secure the street with the Sorbonne’s main entrance as they faced a group of about 50 students.

Several French politicians – including Mathilde Panot, who heads the hard left LFI group of lawmakers in the National Assembly – urged their supporters to join the Sorbonne protests.

French police stand on position as students block the entrance of the Sorbonne University
French police take up positions as students block the entrance of Sorbonne University. [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]
A student with a Palestinian flag painted on her face attends a protest in front of the Sorbonne University
A student with a Palestinian flag painted on her face attends the protest in front of Sorbonne University. [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]
Students block the entrance of Sorbonne University. [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]
Students hold a giant Palestinian flag outside Sorbonne University. [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]
