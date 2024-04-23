Photos: 200 days of Israel’s war on Gaza

Israel’s war on Gaza entered its 200th day on Tuesday with fears mounting of an Israeli ground assault in the overcrowded south of Gaza.

The Israeli army carried out intense shelling overnight of the Gaza neighbourhoods of Tuffah, Shujayea and Zeitun. Shelling and loud explosions were heard in southwest Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, while air raids struck near the Bureij refugee camp and artillery fire hit the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The military said it struck several Hamas positions in south Gaza, with its warplanes hitting about 25 targets including military observation and launch posts.

Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 34,183 people in Gaza since October 7, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The latest ministry toll issued on Tuesday included at least 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Israel’s military has dropped 75,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip, turning much of its civilian infrastructure to rubble, according to figures released by the Government Media Office in the besieged territory, marking 200 days of war.

In total, the Israeli attacks have damaged or destroyed: 380,000 housing units, 412 schools and universities, 556 mosques, three churches, 206 archeological and heritage sites.

In addition, the attacks have knocked 32 hospitals and 53 health centres out of service with 126 ambulances also targeted.

This destruction amounts to at least $30bn in economic losses, the media office said.

For Palestinians in Gaza, Monday was a day of new horror, with the territory’s Civil Defence agency saying about 200 bodies had been uncovered in the previous three days at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the medical complex.