Photos: 200 days of Israel’s war on Gaza

People rush to landing humanitarian aid packages dropped over the northern Gaza Strip
People rush to landing humanitarian aid packages dropped over the northern <span>Gaza Strip</span>. [AFP]
Published On 23 Apr 2024

Israel’s war on Gaza entered its 200th day on Tuesday with fears mounting of an Israeli ground assault in the overcrowded south of Gaza.

The Israeli army carried out intense shelling overnight of the Gaza neighbourhoods of Tuffah, Shujayea and Zeitun. Shelling and loud explosions were heard in southwest Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, while air raids struck near the Bureij refugee camp and artillery fire hit the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The military said it struck several Hamas positions in south Gaza, with its warplanes hitting about 25 targets including military observation and launch posts.

Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 34,183 people in Gaza since October 7, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The latest ministry toll issued on Tuesday included at least 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Israel’s military has dropped 75,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip, turning much of its civilian infrastructure to rubble, according to figures released by the Government Media Office in the besieged territory, marking 200 days of war.

In total, the Israeli attacks have damaged or destroyed: 380,000 housing units, 412 schools and universities, 556 mosques, three churches, 206 archeological and heritage sites.

In addition, the attacks have knocked 32 hospitals and 53 health centres out of service with 126 ambulances also targeted.

This destruction amounts to at least $30bn in economic losses, the media office said.

For Palestinians in Gaza, Monday was a day of new horror, with the territory’s Civil Defence agency saying about 200 bodies had been uncovered in the previous three days at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the medical complex.

People gather by a destroyed building at the site of a drop of humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip
The US State Department says there’s no way to safely evacuate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Rafah as the Israeli military prepares a ground invasion. [AFP]
A smoke plume billows following Israeli bombardment north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip
A smoke plume billows following Israeli bombardment north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. [AFP]
People work to move into a cemetery bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel's military offensive and buried at Nasser hospital
People work to move bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel's military offensive and buried at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis into a cemetery in the southern Gaza Strip. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
People walk through rubble past damaged buildings with humanitarian aid packages collected from a drop over the northern Gaza Strip
People walk through rubble past damaged buildings with humanitarian aid packages collected from a drop over the northern Gaza Strip. [AFP]
People wait before destroyed buildings in cleared area by the coastline for humanitarian aid packages to drop over the northern Gaza Strip
A threatened Israeli ground assault on Rafah has humanitarian groups scrambling for ways to help the Palestinian civilians sheltering in the besieged southern Gaza city. [AFP]
Smoke plumes billow following Israeli bombardment north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip
More than one million civilians – including at least 610,000 children – are in the direct line of fire in Rafah as Israel appears poised to attack the overcrowded area. [AFP]
A girl pulls a cart loaded with gas cylinders along a street in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
A girl pulls a cart loaded with gas cylinders along a street in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A pickup truck pulling a cart loaded with mattresses and furniture moves past destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
A pickup truck pulling a cart loaded with mattresses and furniture moves past destroyed buildings in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [AFP]
Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on a building in al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza
Despite Israeli officials’ promise to "flood" Gaza with aid this month, there has been "very little significant change", says the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, in its latest situation update. [AFP]