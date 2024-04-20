In Pictures

Gallery|Mining

In Serbian village, women fight to escape encroaching mine

The women blockade a bridge in shifts to protest against a mine that has made their village unfit to live in.

A destroyed house is seen near an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near to the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4
A destroyed house is seen near an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia. Krivelj's landscape is scarred by piles of mining waste, lines of orange trucks snaking up the brown valley and cracked houses from the tremors of the underground explosions. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Before dawn, 78-year-old Vukosava Radivojevic prepared breakfast for her husband and then walked to guard a barricade in her village in eastern Serbia to stop trucks from entering an open-pit copper mine that residents say is contaminating the land and water.

Radivojevic is among two dozen women who, since January, have taken shifts by day and night on a small bridge in Krivelj to protest against the mine, run by a subsidiary of China’s Zijin Mining, that dominates the surrounding countryside and encroaches on their homes.

The women are fighting to persuade the company to relocate their village away from what they describe as an incessant din, shaking and pollution.

Zijin has already relocated many of the villagers. But the majority of those who remain are Vlachs – Orthodox Christians who have preserved their own language and customs through centuries. They want to move as one.

“We are forced to block the road because we are poisoned, everything is polluted, we can’t grow vegetables any more,” Radivojevic said as she stood at the blockade.

Zijin’s subsidiary, Serbia Zijin Copper, acknowledged the problems, which it said it inherited from a local company when it took over operations in 2018.

Mining began in Krivelj in the 1970s when Serbia was still part of Yugoslavia. The concentration of sulphur dioxide in the air became so high that it burned holes in women’s nylon tights, residents said.

Standards have since improved, but production has quadrupled since Zijin took over, meaning more trucks and more dust, they said.

The landscape is scarred by piles of mining waste. Lines of orange trucks snake up the brown valley. The walls of houses are cracked from tremors caused by underground explosions, residents said.

The number of schoolchildren has dropped by two-thirds, retired teacher Aleksa Radonjic said, as young families have moved away.

The barricade, erected in January, became a symbol of Krivelj’s defiance. Over time it turned into a second home for the women: the inside was heated by a wood stove and had a television. Neighbours stopped by with snacks and coffee. Sometimes dogs kept them company.

“One day I was standing in the centre of the village, and I kept seeing truck after truck driving through. The small bridge was swinging under their weight,” Radivojevic said.

“And then I told my granddaughter, something needs to be done.”

Housewife Marija Bufanovic, 53, was among the first to build the barricade. “There is no life here,” she said. “We want to move together.”

Meanwhile, villagers discuss where they may end up. The company has proposed an area near another Zijin mine, said community leader Jasna Tomic.

“We want that new village to be called Krivelj as well. Of course, there will be no river there, but we want to move the church, the library and the school.”

According to a study commissioned by the company and published in December, Krivelj’s small river is polluted with heavy metals. Increased quantities of lead, arsenic and cadmium were found in the soil.

“The site suffered from severe direct emissions of gases and wastewater, resulting in highly polluted surroundings including air, rivers, and soil,” the company said in a statement to the Reuters news agency.

It said it has invested more than $100m to reduce the environmental impact, including improving wastewater recycling.

This week, Zijin agreed to stop driving large trucks through the village, Tomic said, in a sign the women have had some success. Residents temporarily lifted the blockade to allow the company to complete some work.

Stana Jorgovanovic, 79, a housewife, at a barricade in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, on April 3, 2024. 'We are defending our village here and the houses where we were born,' said Jorgovanovic. 'I feel so sorry about our beautiful village, I am not sure I will survive the move.' [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
People attend a meeting about local ecological issues in a school gym in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, March 30
Residents attend a meeting about ecological issues in a school gym in the village. Mining in Krivelj started in the 1970s, and even though standards have since improved, production has quadrupled since it was taken over in 2018 by China's Zijin Mining. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Trucks work at an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3
Trucks work at an open-pit copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Natasa Kostandinovic, 39, who is a housewife, poses for a picture in the garden of her family house in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024
Natasa Kostandinovic, 39, in the garden of her family home in the village. 'I am worried for the safety of our children,' she said. 'We want a new village of Krivelj.' [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Children play in front of tailings, waste materials left after a mineral is extracted from ore, at the Zmajevo settlement near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4
Children play in front of tailings, waste materials left after a mineral is extracted from ore, at the Zmajevo settlement near Krivelj. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Debica Kostandinovic, 58, who is a housewife, sits at a road blockade in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3
Debica Kostandinovic, 58, sits at the road blockade. Two dozen women take shifts day and night on a small bridge in Krivelj to protest against the mine. 'We've spent years building our village, and with the money they [Zijin] are offering us for our houses, we can't buy a single apartment,' she said. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Marija Jankucic, 20, who is a student, poses for a picture in front of the grocery shop where she works, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3, 2024
Marija Jankucic, 20, a student, in front of the grocery shop where she works. 'I am hoping for a new village in a peaceful area,' she said. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Framed pictures of soldiers returned from World War I and of relatives hang on the wall of an old house owned by Tomic family in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 4
Framed pictures of soldiers who returned from World War I and of relatives hang on the wall of an old house owned by the Tomic family. Zijin has already relocated many of the villagers, but the majority of the population in Krivelj are Vlachs - Orthodox Christians who have preserved their own language and customs through centuries and want to move as one. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
The mining town of Bor is seen from a hill near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3
The mining town of Bor is seen from a hill near Krivelj. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
A worker stands in a mill, which is part of a copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 5
A worker stands in a mill, which is part of a copper mine, run by a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, near Krivelj. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Two women wait at a bus stop, where obituaries are taped up behind them, in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3
Two women wait at a bus stop with obituaries taped behind them. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Milosava Fufanovic, who is an elementary school teacher, sits on her sofa as she poses for a picture, at her family home in the village of Krivelj, Serbia, April 3
Milosava Fufanovic, an elementary school teacher, sits on her sofa at her family home in the village. 'I want a new village of Krivelj. I need a piece of land, a church and a cemetery,' she said. 'If all the people leave the barricade I will be the last standing.' [Marko Djurica/Reuters]