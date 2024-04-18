In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

Photos: The destruction of the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza

The Israeli army left a trail of destruction when it withdrew from the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israeli army withdrew from Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving behind a trail of destruction
A Palestinian boy carries a gas cooker as he walks amid the debris of a destroyed building in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. [AFP]
Published On 18 Apr 2024

Palestinians have witnessed devastation as they returned to the northern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza after the Israeli army withdrew.

Palestinians inspected damaged homes and salvaged usable items from the rubble of demolished houses.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced 85 percent of the territory’s population amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while most of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the United Nations.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 33,970 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war.

The toll includes at least 71 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,770 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

Palestinians returning to their homes were devastated by the extent of the destruction they saw. [AFP]
Emergency services continue to scour collapsed buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp for bodies after Israeli forces withdrew after a days-long incursion. [AFP]
According to Gaza’s government media office, 75 people were killed, 348 were injured and 100 others went missing during the Israeli operation, in addition to the destruction of 13,000 housing units in the camp. [AFP]
The civil defence agency said heavy machinery is needed to extract bodies from the debris of destroyed buildings. [AFP]
Two-thirds of the homes in Gaza have been destroyed, said the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). [AFP]
Palestinians inspected damaged homes and salvaged usable items from the rubble of demolished houses. [AFP]
A Palestinian carries a bag as he walks amidst the debris in Nuseirat refugee camp. [AFP]
Search operations continue in the largely destroyed Nuseirat refugee camp. [AFP]
A Palestinian girl sits on a chair next to the debris of a building in Nuseirat refugee camp. [AFP]