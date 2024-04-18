Photos: The destruction of the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza

Palestinians have witnessed devastation as they returned to the northern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza after the Israeli army withdrew.

Palestinians inspected damaged homes and salvaged usable items from the rubble of demolished houses.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced 85 percent of the territory’s population amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while most of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the United Nations.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 33,970 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war.

The toll includes at least 71 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,770 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.