Photos: Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

Palestinian health officials say Israel killed four people and wounded several others in one attack in Rafah, southern Gaza.

People walk amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis
People walk amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, on the southern Gaza Strip [AFP]
Published On 16 Apr 2024

Israeli tanks have pushed back into some areas of the northern Gaza Strip which they had left weeks ago, while warplanes have conducted air raids on Rafah, where more than one million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in the south of the territory, killing and wounding several people.

Residents reported an internet outage in the areas of Beit Hanoon and Jabalia in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Tanks advanced into Beit Hanoon and surrounded some schools where displaced families have taken refuge, said the residents.

“Occupation soldiers ordered all families inside the schools and the nearby houses where the tanks had advanced to evacuate. The soldiers detained many men,” a resident of northern Gaza told Reuters via a chat app.

Beit Hanoon, home to 60,000 people, was one of the first areas targeted by Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza last October. Heavy bombardment turned most of Beit Hanoon, once known as “the basket of fruit” because of its orchards, into a ghost town comprising piles of rubble.

Many families who had returned to Beit Hanoon and Jabalia in recent weeks after Israeli forces withdrew, began moving out again on Tuesday because of the new raid, some residents said.

Palestinian health officials said Israel killed four people and wounded several others in one attack in Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are sheltering and bracing for a planned Israeli ground offensive into the city, which borders Egypt.

After six months of fighting, there is still no sign of a breakthrough in US-backed talks led by Qatar and Egypt to clinch a ceasefire deal in Gaza, as Israel and Hamas stick to their mutually irreconcilable conditions.

An Israeli tank rolling along the border with the Palestinian territory on April 16, 2024. [Menahem Kahana/AFP]
A woman reacts next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli attack in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
About 90 percent of approximately 4,000 buildings located along Gaza’s eastern border with Israel have been destroyed or damaged, according to a preliminary analysis of satellite imagery from the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) released on Monday. [AFP]
Throughout Gaza, 'food insecurity' has increased by 80 percent since December, UNRWA said. [AFP]
Children in Gaza have become the faces of the continuing war as their stories paint a 'harrowing picture' of the human consequences of the conflict, a UNICEF official said. [AFP]
At least 33,843 Palestinians have been killed and 76,575 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to authorities in Gaza. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Rescuers and medics search for dead bodies inside the damaged Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the area around it following a two-week operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Two mass graves were discovered by Gaza’s Ministry of Health and the Civil Defence Forces in the north of the Gaza Strip on Monday. The first mass grave was discovered at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, and the second was found in Beit Lahiya. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
'Children are wearing a tremendous share of the scars of this war,' UNICEF communications specialist Tess Ingram – who left Gaza on Monday after spending two weeks there – told a UN news briefing in Geneva. [AFP]
Smoke billows as a woman and child look on amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis. [AFP]