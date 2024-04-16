In Pictures

Heavy rains, lightning in Pakistan kill at least 50 people

Many deaths have been reported in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan.

A man stands on the bank of a stream that is overflowing following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
Published On 16 Apr 2024

At least 50 people have been killed in heavy rains and lightning across Pakistan in the past three days, officials said, as authorities declared a state of emergency in some regions.

Farmers harvesting wheat died after being struck by lightning. Rains caused dozens of houses to collapse in the northwest and in eastern Punjab province.

Arfan Kathia, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority, said 21 people had died in Punjab, where more rains were expected this week.

Khursheed Anwar, a spokesman for the disaster management authority in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, said 21 people died there.

Torrential rains also lashed the capital, Islamabad, and killed seven people in southwestern Baluchistan province. Streets flooded in the northwestern city of Peshawar and Quetta, the Baluchistan capital.

Rafay Alam, a Pakistani environmental expert, said such heavy rainfall in April was unusual.

“Two years ago, Pakistan witnessed a heatwave in March and April and now we are witnessing rains and it is all of because of climate change, which had caused heavy flooding in 2022,” he said.

In 2022, downpours swelled rivers and at one point inundated one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30bn in damage.

Most of the deaths were reported in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where torrential rains and flash floods triggered landslides, damaged homes and uprooted trees. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
People wade through mud on a flooded bridge on the outskirts of Peshawar. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
People stand beside a makeshift stall set up on the flooded bank of a stream on the outskirts of Peshawar. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
Children wade through floodwaters in a street in Peshawar. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
Rain also lashed the capital, Islamabad, and killed seven people in southwestern Baluchistan province. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
A man looks at the overflowing Swat River in Mingora, Swat Valley. [Sherin Zada/AP Photo]
Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of landslides and flash floods because more rain is expected in the coming days. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
In Punjab, Pakistan's largest and most populous province, at least 21 people were killed in lightning strikes between Friday and Sunday. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]