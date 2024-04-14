In Pictures

A year of violence, of displacement, of violations in Sudan’s war

The influx of returnees and displaced people kept growing, especially after clashes in Darfur increased. In October–November 2023, an average of 3,000 individuals cross the Joda border point into South Sudan daily. Since April 2023, an estimated 5.8 million people have been displaced within and outside Sudan. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
A year since it started, the war in Sudan has spiralled into one of the world’s largest and most complex displacement crises. Since April 15, 2023, more than 8.6 million people have fled their homes, with 1.8 million people, mostly women and children, crossing to neighbouring countries.

Civilians suffer indiscriminate attacks – including widespread sexual violence. Communities are shattered, with families broken and separated or desperate to provide for those still in their care.

Youth have had their lives turned upside down, completely uncertain about the future. Sudan’s urban middle class is now nearly destroyed: architects, doctors, teachers, nurses, engineers, and students have lost everything.

Over the past 12 months, Ala Kheir, a Sudanese photographer, has worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to document the conflict and some of the lives it uprooted.

Witnessing devastation across the country, he was reminded of the atrocities seen during the 2003-2020 war in Darfur, where he was born.

“Through my photos, I hope that people at least engage with what’s going on,” he says.

“Those people who I photographed, I think if I can transfer their feelings across, I would at least have done something so that people elsewhere start to think about helping the Sudanese who are stranded in camps, schools, farms.

“Maybe, in the middle of all of this chaos and carnage, the parties to the conflict inside Sudan and abroad can start to think about solutions and interventions to help end this devastating war.”

Thousands are still crossing the borders. In South Sudan, more than 1,800 people arrive daily, increasing pressure on already stretched resources. Chad is experiencing the largest influx of refugees in its history.

Other countries hosting Sudanese refugees include the Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and Uganda. Host countries have been extremely generous in ensuring refugees can access public services, including documentation, education, healthcare and housing.

UNHCR and the World Health Organization (WHO) are warning of the worsening health situation as health facilities across Sudan struggle to cope due to shortages of staff, lifesaving medicine and critical equipment, exacerbating current outbreaks and causing unnecessary deaths.

In Sudan’s White Nile state, more than 1,200 refugee children under the age of five died in nine camps between May 15 and September 14, 2023, due to a deadly combination of a measles outbreak and high malnutrition.

There is also a heightened risk of a cholera outbreak as suspected cases have been reported in other parts of the country. Across the border in Renk, South Sudan, more children are arriving with measles and malnutrition among children below five years mainly from White Nile.

People from Golo town in Jebel Marra, Darfur suffered during the 2003-2020 conflict in Darfur. Then recovery efforts began. In this image taken at the end of 2022, the town and surrounding farms were vibrant and active. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Golo market had started to become a hub for traders and farmers from all the surrounding villages once more, in this image taken at the end of 2022. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
April 15, 2023, the day the conflict erupted in Khartoum, was a quiet Saturday. Most people went downtown either to the market or their jobs. But after hours of continuous gunshots and machine gun fire, people panicked and rushed back home, away from the epicentre of the clashes. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
On April 23, 2023, a week into the current conflict, this bridge in Omdurman - usually the busiest in the city - was abandoned, with smoke rising in the distance. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Families in a truck to move to Wad Madani from Khartoum in June 2023. Most people had realised that Khartoum was no longer safe after a month of fighting. Going south towards Wad Madani was at the time one of very few options. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
A mosque in Wadi Halfa, a town on the border with Egypt. Many of those displaced by the fighting took temporary shelter in mosques as there was nowhere else to stay in the city. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Thespians uprooted by the war found themselves in a shelter in Wad Madani. Despite the difficulties, they continued their artistic work and strove to promote social and cultural awareness through theatre. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
The influx of refugees and returnees in the Transit Centre in Renk, South Sudan kept growing as staff scrambled to register new arrivals to support them. But funding limitations slowed the operation as there were not enough tents or space to accommodate everyone. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Um Sangour is the only primary health facility that supports the whole camp. It now receives 700 patients daily after the population of the camp doubled due to the conflict. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Luai Mowafag, a medic, fled Syria after the war there and lived in Sudan for seven years. He now lives at the Bandar site for displaced people in Wad Madani, and has started an educational initiative to help children at the school there. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Islam, 21, a displaced student who was forced to flee Khartoum after April 2023, stands in front of her grandmother's shelter in Um Rakuba Refugee Camp, in Doka, Gedaref State, Sudan. Islam had been studying English literature and working part-time at a perfume shop in Khartoum. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Suha and Suhaila, 12-year-old twins from Nyala, crossed 2,360km (1,466 miles) from one town to the next with their family, looking for a safe place to stay. The sisters and their sick mother ended up in Port Sudan, where they live in a hostel that hosts many displaced people from different parts of the country. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Local musicians in Wad Madani used music to support those who fled the war in Khartoum, setting up activities that were part of the social fabric of the community until the city was attacked just a few months after Khartoum. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]
Alfadi Faiz and his niece at the UNHCR registration point in Renk, South Sudan in November 2023. Alfadil fled Omdurman with his sister and family in September, and after a long and arduous journey, they arrived in Renk. [Ala Kheir/Al Jazeera]