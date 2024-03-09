In Pictures

Israel hits landmark residential tower in Rafah as Gaza truce talks stall

Israel hits one of the largest residential towers in Rafah with air raid, displacing hundreds who fled the building.

A Palestinian boy sits outside a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 9
A Palestinian boy sits outside the building residential building, which was hit by an Israeli attack in Rafah, Gaza Strip, early on Saturday [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Published On 9 Mar 2024

Israeli forces have struck one of the largest residential towers in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, residents said, stepping up pressure on the last area of the enclave it has not yet invaded and where more than a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The 12-floor Burj al-Masri building, located some 500 metres (1,640 feet) from the border with Egypt, was damaged in the air raid early on Saturday morning.

Dozens of families were made homeless though no casualties were reported, according to residents. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

One of the tower’s 300 residents told the Reuters news agency that Israel gave them a 30-minute warning to flee the building at night.

“People were startled, running down the stairs, some fell, it was chaos. People left their belongings and money,” said Mohammad al-Nabrees, adding that among those who tripped down the stairs during the panicked evacuation was a friend’s pregnant wife.

A Rafah-based official with the Fatah party, which dominates the Palestinian Authority that has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank, said he feared that hitting the Rafah tower was a sign of an imminent Israeli invasion.

Five months into Israel’s unrelenting air and ground assault on Gaza, health authorities say nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 72,500 wounded and thousands more are likely under rubble.

The offensive has plunged the Palestinian territory, already reeling from a 17-year Israel-led blockade, into a humanitarian catastrophe. Much of it has been reduced to rubble and most of the 2.3 million population have been displaced, with the United Nations warning of disease and starvation.

Palestinians carry belongings at the site of an Israeli air strike on a building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians return to retrieve some of their belongings after the attack. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Palestinians carry belongings at the site of an Israeli air strike on a building
Dozens of families were made homeless by the attack. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Palestinian women look on from inside a building damaged by an Israeli air strike
Palestinian women look at the damage from inside the building. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
A view of damage after Israel targeted Burj al-Masri building in Rafah, on Sunday
A view of damage after Israel targeted the Burj al-Masri building in Rafah. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians walk away with some items salvaged from the rubble of a residential building hit in an overnight Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 9
Palestinians walk away with some items salvaged from the rubble. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinians walk by a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 9
The 12-floor building, located some 500 metres (1,640 feet) from the border with Egypt, was home to about 300 residents. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians carry belongings at the site of an Israeli air strike on a building in Rafah
One of the tower's residents told Reuters that Israel gave them a 30-minute warning to evacuate the building. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
A Palestinian youth walks away with some items salvaged from the rubble of a residential building hit in an overnight Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 9
Residents left all their belongings behind in the rush to evacuate. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike on a building in Rafah
Palestinians inspect the site after the Israeli air raid. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]