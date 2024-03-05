In Pictures

Photos: Israel bombs mosque, hitting families sheltering nearby

One woman was killed and 20 people were injured in the makeshift tent encampment in Deir el-Balah.

Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
People look for salvageable items amid the rubble of Al-Bukhari Mosque that was destroyed in Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Maram Humaid and Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 5 Mar 2024

Deir el-Balah, Gaza – At dawn on Saturday, Israeli aircraft bombed a mosque next to makeshift tents housing displaced people in the city of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The bombing resulted in the killing of a young woman and left 20 others injured. They were transferred to the city’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The 33-year-old woman, Walaa Saada, was known for her community and humanitarian efforts during the war. She was killed in her tent while she was sleeping next to her mother, Yosra Abu Saada, who was injured in the attack.

“My daughter Walaa and I had dinner together before I went to bed.” Yosra told Al Jazeera. “Walaa stayed awake working on some lists of displaced people in need on her laptop.”

Suddenly, Yosra woke up to piles of stones raining down on her from the bombing, while dust covered their surroundings and their tent collapsed on them.

“I did not realise what was happening around me. I thought I was dreaming, but I controlled myself and started calling my daughter Walaa, but she did not answer.”

“People and paramedics rushed to our aid. I was desperately calling out for Walaa until I saw her lifeless body lying on the ground, soaked in her own blood,” Yosra said while crying.

In a nearby tent, 60-year-old Mahmoud Saadeh and his family were asleep before finding themselves thrown to the ground by the explosion.

“I woke up and found myself far away [from our tent] with my family members. Everyone was screaming and the children were screaming,” Mahmoud says. “The mosque’s rubble had flattened our tents completely.”

Suffering severe chest injuries, Mahmoud received limited medical attention at the hospital due to shortages of supplies and resources. “The medical staff were overwhelmed. Some nurses attended to us with what little they had. But resources were scarce, so we left.”

“As you can see, our tents were completely burned and we lost all of our things that we fled with from one area to another. Now, we do not know where we will go.”

The displaced in Deir el-Balah have come from all over Gaza, forced to flee under Israeli attack.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that more than 30,000 people have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza, and international condemnation of Israel’s targeting of civilian areas has been growing as the war persists.

Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
Gaza’s government media office says Israeli forces killed 30 people in a supposedly “safe area" in the central part of the territory on Saturday. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
“The occupation army targeted the safe homes of citizens with direct bombardment from military jets. It also bombed a mosque in the same area, which led to the killing of many people,” the office said. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
“We hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for this heinous massacre and the ongoing massacres against our Palestinian people. We also blame the international community and American administration and President Biden personally for the continuation of massacres and crimes in violation of international law and all international treaties and conventions,” the media office said. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
Palestinians are pictured amid the rubble of a mosque and makeshift shelters that were destroyed in Israeli attacks. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
Israel has continued its attacks across the Gaza Strip, including near hospitals and in the south of the besieged enclave, where ground operations are intensifying. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
At least 30,631 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and more than 72,043 others injured amid tremendous destruction and shortages of necessities. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
Beyond the reported dead and injured, thousands more Palestinians are missing from Gaza, believed to be under the rubble. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
Every hour in Gaza 15 people are killed - six are children. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Aftermath of Israeli strike on mosque in Deir el-Balah
According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Palestinian government as of February 25, Israeli attacks have damaged more than half of Gaza’s homes - 360,000 residential units have been destroyed or damaged. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]