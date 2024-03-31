Photos: Aftermath of an Israeli air strike on hospital courtyard

At least two people have been killed and several others wounded after an Israeli air strike hit the courtyard of the crowded Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Palestinian authorities said.

The Government Media Office in Gaza, which is governed by the Palestinian group Hamas, said the attack struck a tent where displaced people were sheltering and journalists were working.

At least two displaced people were killed in the air strike and three journalists were wounded, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.

Israel’s military said the attack targeted a command centre operated by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group.