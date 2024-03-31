In Pictures

Photos: Aftermath of an Israeli air strike on hospital courtyard

Attack on Al-Aqsa Hospital courtyard kills at least two people and wounds several others, Palestinian officials say.

Palestinians and local members of the media check the damage at a makeshift camp for displaced people in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after it was hit by Israel bombardment on March 31
Palestinians and local members of the media check the damage at a makeshift camp for displaced people in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after it was hit by Israel bombardment. [AFP]
Published On 31 Mar 2024

At least two people have been killed and several others wounded after an Israeli air strike hit the courtyard of the crowded Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Palestinian authorities said.

The Government Media Office in Gaza, which is governed by the Palestinian group Hamas, said the attack struck a tent where displaced people were sheltering and journalists were working.

At least two displaced people were killed in the air strike and three journalists were wounded, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.

Israel’s military said the attack targeted a command centre operated by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group.

Palestinians check the damage at a makeshift camp for displaced people in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after it was hit by Israel bombardment on March 31
An Israeli attack hit the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Hospital. [AFP]
Palestinians inspect destroyed shelter tents following an Israeli air strike near Al Aqsa hospital, in Deir Al Balah town in southern Gaza Strip, 31 March
Palestinians inspect destroyed tents following an Israeli air strike. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Palestinian journalist Hind Khoudary inspects a tent at a makeshift camp for displaced people in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after it was hit by Israel bombardment on March 31
Palestinian journalist Hind Khoudary inspects a tent at a makeshift tent for displaced people in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [AFP]
Palestinians inspect destroyed shelter tents following an Israeli air strike near Al Aqsa hospital, in Deir Al Balah town in southern Gaza Strip, 31 March
Two displaced persons were killed in the air strike and three journalists were wounded, according to the Palestinian Civilian Defence. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Palestinians carry a wounded person following an Israeli airstrike near the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday
Palestinians carry a wounded person following an Israeli airstrike near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
An injured Palestinian man lies on a stretcher in a corridor at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, following Israel bombardment on March 31
An injured Palestinian man lies on a stretcher in a corridor of the hospital, following Israel bombardment. [AFP]
An injured Palestinian man lies on a stretcher in a corridor at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, following Israel bombardment on March 31
An injured Palestinian man lies on a stretcher. [AFP]
Injured Palestinian men lie on the floor at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, following Israel bombardment on March 31
Injured Palestinian men lie on the floor at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [AFP]