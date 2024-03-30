In Pictures

Belfast mural artists put up powerful show of solidarity with Gaza

Belfast’s iconic International Wall has been transformed by local artists into the Palestinian Wall.

A man walks past pro-Palestinian murals on the International Wall in support of Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 29
A man walks past murals painted in support of Palestinians in Belfast, Northern Ireland. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
A group of mural artists in Northern Ireland have transformed Belfast’s iconic International Wall into the Palestinian Wall, in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and artists amid Israel’s continuing war on Gaza.

The mural artists painted images that were sent to them by Palestinian artists who would have risked imprisonment, and even their safety, had they attempted to create these works in their homeland in the occupied West Bank.

The Wall on Divis Street in Belfast, well known for its political murals, is now decorated with striking images commemorating Palestinians and their struggle for freedom.

 

Flags of Palestine and Ireland flutter next to each other over the International Wall in support of Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Belfast, Northern Ireland
The flags of Palestine and Ireland are tied to the barbed wire on the International Wall in Belfast, Northern Ireland. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
People walk past a mural in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, along the International Wall in the Nationalist area on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 4
People walk past a mural painted by local artists asking for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
People walk past pro-Palestinian murals on the International Wall in support of Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 29
The murals were painted by local artists based on digital creations of Palestinian mural artists. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
A man walks past a mural in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the Nationalist area along the International Wall on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland
People walk past a mural showing solidarity with the people of of Palestine. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
A man walks past a mural in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the Nationalist area along the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland
The latest artworks take up a large section of the wall, which is well known for its political murals. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
A man walks past pro-Palestinian murals on the International Wall in support of Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Belfast, Northern Ireland
People walk past pro-Palestinian murals on the International Wall. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
A view of a mural in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the Nationalist area along the International Wall on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland
The International Wall on Divis Street in Belfast has been transformed in support of Gaza. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
The International Wall was decorated with striking images sourced from Palestinian artists. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]