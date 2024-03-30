Belfast mural artists put up powerful show of solidarity with Gaza

A group of mural artists in Northern Ireland have transformed Belfast’s iconic International Wall into the Palestinian Wall, in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and artists amid Israel’s continuing war on Gaza.

The mural artists painted images that were sent to them by Palestinian artists who would have risked imprisonment, and even their safety, had they attempted to create these works in their homeland in the occupied West Bank.

The Wall on Divis Street in Belfast, well known for its political murals, is now decorated with striking images commemorating Palestinians and their struggle for freedom.