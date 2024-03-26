In Pictures

Photos: Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship ploughs into pylon

Rescuers say they are still looking for at least seven people, having pulled two people from the water.

The Dali cargo vessel crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing it to collapse. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]
Published On 26 Mar 2024

A container ship has rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below.

Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters of the Patapsco River early on Tuesday, and rescuers searched for survivors.

It was not clear what caused the cargo ship to crash into the Francis Scott Key Bridge long before the busy morning commute in the United States city close to Washington, DC.

Two people were rescued, and it was not clear how many more might be in the waters of the busy harbour near a key port.

The ship crashed into one of the bridge’s supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds — a shocking spectacle that was captured on video and posted on social media. The vessel caught fire, and thick, black smoke billowed out of it.

“Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, calling it “an unthinkable tragedy”.

Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said authorities “may be looking for upwards of seven people”, but he said that number could change, and other officials wouldn’t give figures. It was not clear if the two people rescued were included in the seven cited by the fire chief.

Authorities said a crew of unknown size was working on the bridge at the time of the accident and sonar had detected cars in the water, which is about 15 metres (50ft) deep. The water temperature was about 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius) before dawn on Tuesday, according to a buoy that collects data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Baltimore officials say at least seven cars travelling on the bridge fell into the Patapsco River, and rescuers are racing to find survivors. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]
The Singapore-flagged container ship Dali departed Baltimore at 1am (05:00 GMT) en route to Sri Lanka, and about half an hour later, it crashed into a concrete pillar supporting the Francis Scott Key Bridge. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]
A US coastguard vessel secures the perimeter after the crash. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]
Within seconds of the crash almost the entire bridge collapsed, sending multiple vehicles and people plunging into what officials say is roughly 15 metres (50ft) of frigid water below. [Roberto Schmidt/AFP]
A search and rescue operation involving divers, boats, aircraft and sophisticated sonar and infrared equipment is under way. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]
Officials say they are searching for at least seven people. Two people have already been pulled from the water. One was unhurt, but the other was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]
The lights from multiple vehicles were seen on the bridge in CCTV footage seconds before the collapse. Some contractors were working on the bridge at the time, Maryland officials say. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]
Baltimore's fire chief, James Wallace, says sonar has found vehicles submerged in the water but he could not say how many. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]
Some experts suggest the bridge's main support structures may not have been properly protected to withstand a collision by such a large vessel. [Julia Nikhinson/Reuters]