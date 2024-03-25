Russia launched missiles against Kyiv for the third time in five days, part of an apparent escalation of the aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary.

Five people were injured in the strike on the Ukrainian capital, with two of them taken to hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv from occupied Crimea in the daylight attack, but both were intercepted above the city, said Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration. Multiple explosions were heard in the capital, in the latest scare for residents.

Missile debris damaged homes in two districts and a gym in another district of the city, according to national police.

Ukraine has been appealing to its allies for months for greater air defence capabilities as Russia steps up its attacks across the country.

The attack on Monday came after almost a dozen people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on southern Ukraine overnight, and a fire broke out at a main Russian power plant following a Ukrainian drone strike.