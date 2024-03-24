In Pictures

Fastest waiters in Paris compete in ‘coffee run’ street race

A 110-year-old tradition has waiters racing through Paris streets while balancing coffee and croissants.

Waiters celebrate before the start of the race.
Waiters celebrate the start of France's iconic Course des Cafes ('coffee race'). [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
By Joshua Berlinger
Published On 24 Mar 2024

Paris, France – One of Paris’s most fashionable districts was flooded with white-shirted waiters balancing trays of coffee and croissants as the iconic Course des Cafes (“coffee race”) returned to the French capital on Sunday.

The competition, which began in Paris 110 years ago, sees waiters race each other while holding trays of typical French fare.

The event had not been held since 2011 because of budget issues. But with the Olympics coming to town this year, the city of Paris decided to revive the tradition to contribute to the spirit of athletic competition.

“Slaloming between tables and serving orders in record time without spilling one’s plate – that’s a sport,” the city said in a statement.

Thousands of people gathered to watch around 200 waiters take part in the race, which traverses a 2km (1.2-mile) route around Le Marais in central Paris. Without running, each waiter had to reach the finish line while balancing a tray with a glass of water, a cup of coffee and a croissant – and without spilling anything.

Competitors were required to wear a white top, black trousers and a waiter’s apron, the traditional garb for Parisian waiters. The dress code was meant to “pay homage to this legendary historic race”, said Paris Deputy Mayor Dan Lert.

Lert is also president of Eau de Paris. The public service company sponsored the race as part of a public relations campaign to encourage people to drink more tap water and consume fewer single-use plastic water bottles.

The race starts and finishes at the Paris City Hall, an imposing Renaissance Revival building in the 4th arrondissement, close to the River Seine. Competitors must weave their way through some of the narrower streets of Le Marais district, one of the only parts of the city where the cramped alleys common to medieval Paris remain intact.

Racing waiters also have to contend with hordes of tourists coming to explore the Marais, a popular spot for visitors thanks to its elegant 17th-century mansions, the Picasso Museum and writer Victor Hugo’s house.

The district is also known for its boutique shops and, due to its roots as the Jewish Quarter following the French Revolution, home to a couple of famous falafel shops as well.

The race’s female and male winners, ⁠Pauline Van Wymeersch and ⁠Samy Lamrous, were each given tickets to the opening ceremony of the Olympics this summer. Other top finishers received gift cards to restaurants around the city.

Croissants sit ready to be picked up by participants before the race.
Croissants sit ready to be picked up by participants before the race. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Léon Mayer (left) said he had seen footage of older races before he signed up. “Seeing that we’re a bit involved in the industry, we were interested in doing it,” he told Al Jazeera.
Leon Mayer (left) said he had seen footage of older races before he signed up. 'Seeing that we’re a bit involved in the industry, we were interested in doing it,' he told Al Jazeera. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Valentin Marques crosses the finish line after winning the apprentice’s race, which was held before the main event.
Valentin Marques crosses the finish line after winning the apprentice’s race, which was held before the main event. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Camile Duquenn, who competed with coworkers from the Cafe Louise in Saint-Germain-des-Pres, said she decided to race because she wanted to “laugh and be with colleagues, and because (the race) is rather legendary.”
Camile Duquenn (left), who competed with coworkers from the Cafe Louise in Saint-Germain-des-Pres, said she decided to race because she wanted to 'laugh and be with colleagues, and because [the race] is rather legendary'. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Before the race, Pauline Van Wymeersch (centre), said that she had “hoped to win.” After her victory she told Al Jazeera: “The Parisian crowds were awesome.”
Before the race, Pauline Van Wymeersch (centre, in focus), said that she had 'hoped to win'. After her victory, she told Al Jazeera: 'The Parisian crowds were awesome.' [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Thousands of people gathered to watch the start of the race.
Thousands of people gathered to watch the start of the race. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
About 200 waiters were expected to compete in the race.
About 200 waiters were expected to compete in the race. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Racers were required to sport the white top and black bottoms traditionally worn by Parisian waiters.
Racers were required to sport the white tops and black bottoms traditionally worn by Parisian waiters. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Waiters that spilled water or coffee during the race incurred time penalties.
Waiters who spilled water or coffee during the race incurred time penalties. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Samy Lamrous of La Contrescarpe, a cafe in the Latin Quarter, crosses the finish line. Lamrous was the top men’s finisher.
Samy Lamrous of La Contrescarpe, a cafe in the Latin Quarter, crosses the finish line. Lamrous was the top men’s finisher, with a race time of 13 minutes and 30 seconds. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
A waiter cools off after finishing.
A waiter cools off after finishing the race. [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo congratulates Pauline Van Wymeersch of Cafe le Petit Pont, located in the 5th arrondissement, on finishing first among female competitors.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo congratulates Pauline Van Wymeersch of Cafe le Petit Pont, located in the 5th arrondissement, on finishing first among female competitors (14 minutes and 12 seconds). [Joshua Berlinger/Al Jazeera]