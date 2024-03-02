In Pictures

Norway gives Arctic foxes a helping hand amid climate woes

Climate change and habitat loss disrupt food chains and leave Arctic foxes facing starvation.

Researchers take a photo with a thermographic camera of a white Arctic fox pup, during a medical check-up at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station run by Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA) near Oppdal, Norway [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
One by one, the crate doors swing open and five Arctic foxes bound off into the snowy landscape.

But in the wilds of southern Norway, the newly freed foxes may struggle to find enough to eat, as the effects of climate change make the foxes’ traditional rodent prey more scarce.

In Hardangervidda National Park, where the foxes have been released, there has not been a good lemming year since 2021, conservationists said.

That is why scientists breeding the foxes in captivity have also been maintaining more than 30 feeding stations stocked with dog food kibble across the alpine wilderness – a rare and controversial step in conservation circles.

“If the food is not there for them, what do you do?” asked conservation biologist Craig Jackson of the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research, which has been managing the fox programme on behalf of the country’s environment agency.

That question will become increasingly urgent as climate change and habitat loss push thousands of the world’s species to the edge of survival, disrupting food chains and leaving some animals to starve.

While some scientists have said it is inevitable that more feeding programmes to prevent extinctions will become necessary, others have questioned whether it makes sense to support animals in landscapes that can no longer sustain them.

As part of the state-sponsored programme to restore Arctic foxes, Norway has been feeding the population for nearly 20 years, at an annual cost of about 3.1 million Norwegian krone  ($293,000) and it has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Since 2006, the programme has helped to boost the fox population from as few as 40 in Norway, Finland, and Sweden, to about 550 across the Scandinavian Peninsula today.

Toralf Mjoen lifts a white Arctic fox into a wooden transport box for its approximately 500km (310-mile) trip south where it will be released into the wild. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Conservation biologists Kristine Ulvund and Craig Jackson from NINA and Park Rangers Olaf Bratland and Harald Normann Andersen, from the Norwegian Nature Inspectorate, release a blue and a white Arctic fox into the wild at the Hardangervidda National Park near Geilo. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Ulvund checks a supplementary feeding station for Arctic foxes, near the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station run by NINA near Oppdal. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Veterinarian Marianne W Furnes feeds parasite medication to a white Arctic fox pup, during a medical check-up. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
A male white Arctic fox sits inside a wooden box as it arrives back to an enclosure at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station run by NINA. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
The team traps Arctic fox pups to perform a medical check-up. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Ulvund sets up ropes to protect foxes from eagle attacks, inside an enclosure at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Veterinarian Marianne W. Furnes, Conservation biologists Craig Jackson, Kristine Ulvund and Kang Nian Jap take a break during a medical check-up on the foxes at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station run by Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA) near Oppdal, Norway, July 26, 2023. Climate change and habitat loss push thousands of the world's species to the edge of survival, disrupting food chains and leaving some animals to starve; and while some scientists say it's inevitable that we'll need more feeding programs to prevent extinctions, others question whether it makes sense to support animals in landscapes that can no longer sustain them. "If the food is not there for them, what do you do?" said Jackson
The team take a break during a medical check-up on the foxes. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Biologist Kang Nian Jap carries an Arctic fox pup inside a bag to perform a medical check-up. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Snowmobile tracks are seen around the enclosures at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
A female and a male white Arctic fox play after mating inside their enclosure at the Arctic Fox Captive Breeding Station. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]