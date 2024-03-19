In Pictures

Haiti’s gangs unleash new attacks on upscale Port-au-Prince

Armed gangs attacked two upscale neighborhoods in the capital in a rampage that left at least a dozen people dead.

The relative of a person found dead in the street reacts after an overnight shooting in the Petion Ville
The relative of a victim found dead in the street reacts after an overnight shooting in the Petion-Ville neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Published On 19 Mar 2024

Gunmen looted homes in the communities of Laboule and Thomassin, two upscale neighbourhoods in Haiti’s capital, early on Monday, forcing residents to flee as some called radio stations pleading for police.

The neighbourhoods had previously remained largely peaceful, despite the surge of violence across Port-au-Prince that began on February 29, with armed gangs seizing control of many parts of town.

Witnesses saw the bodies of at least 12 bodies strewn on the streets of Petion-Ville, located just below the mountainous communities of Laboule and Thomassin.

“We woke up this morning to find bodies in the street in our community,” said Douce Titi, who works at the mayor’s office. “Ours is not that kind of community. We will start working to remove those bodies before the children start walking by to go to school and the vendors start to arrive.”

The attacks raise concern that gang violence is not about to cease, despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry announcing nearly a week ago that he would resign.

The gangs, have long opposed Henry, noting that he was not elected and blaming him for deepening poverty. They had suggested that the violence would come to a halt should he step down.

However, critics accuse the gangs of trying to seize power for themselves or for other – unnamed – political figures.

As gang violence continues unabated, Caribbean leaders have been trying to help with the creation of a transitional council.

The body was originally supposed to have seven members with voting powers. But one of Haiti’s political parties rejected the seat it was offered, while another is still squabbling internally over who it will nominate.

The delay is holding up the deployment of a UN-backed Kenyan police force to fight the gangs. The East African country has said it will wait until the transitional council is established before sending 1,000 police officers that will attempt to secure peace.

In a bid to curb the relentless violence, Haiti’s government announced on Sunday that it was extending a nighttime curfew through March 20.

A person lifts a sheet to look at the identity of a body lying on the ground after an overnight shooting in the Petion Ville neighborhood
A man lifts a sheet covering a body after an overnight shooting in the Petion-Ville neighbourhood. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Haiti Violence
A body lies in a pool of blood on the ground in Petion-Ville. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Haiti Violence
Paramedics carry the body of a person killed in the street by gang members. [Clarens Siffroy/AFP]
Haiti Violence
Witnesses said they saw the bodies of at least 12 bodies strewn on the streets of Petion-Ville. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
Haiti Violence
The attacks raised concern that the gang violence is not about to come to a halt, despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry having announced he will resign. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Haiti Violence
Critics of the gangs accuse them of trying to seize power for themselves, or for unidentified politicians. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Haiti Violence
In a bid to curb the relentless violence, Haiti's government has announced the extension of a nighttime curfew through March 20. [Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images]