In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

Photos: Israel strikes UN warehouse in Rafah as famine looms in Gaza

UNRWA says a facility used ‘to distribute much-needed food and other lifesaving items to displaced people’ was hit.

Dozens of casualties in Israeli attack on UN hub
A Palestinian woman assists an injured man outside al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, following Israeli bombardment. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Published On 13 Mar 2024

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said one of its warehouses in war-ravaged Gaza was “hit”, amid mounting efforts to bring food to the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israel’s war on Gaza, raging since October 7, has caused mass civilian deaths, reduced vast areas to a rubble-strewn wasteland and sparked warnings of looming famine in the Palestinian territory of 2.3 million people.

“We can confirm that an UNRWA warehouse/distribution centre in Rafah (southern Gaza) has been hit,” the UN agency said on Wednesday.

“We do not yet have more information on what exactly happened nor the number of UNRWA staff impacted,” agency spokeswoman Juliette Touma told news agency AFP.

“UNRWA uses this facility to distribute much-needed food and other lifesaving items to displaced people in southern Gaza.”

The health ministry in Gaza, which is governed by the Palestinian group Hamas, said four people were killed in the “bombing of the warehouse”.

This came as donor nations, aid agencies and charities pushed on with efforts to supply food to the impoverished territory.

Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive have killed 31,272 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

At least 88 people were killed over the past 24 hours, it said, adding that “dozens of missing persons are still under the rubble”.

The Israeli army said its troops were “intensifying operations” in the southern Gaza Strip, including the biggest city there, Khan Younis.

Gaza’s dire food shortages after more than five months of war and siege have killed 27 people through malnutrition and dehydration, most of them children, according to the health ministry.

Fahd al-Ghoul, a resident of Jabalia Camp in the north, said: “We have been fasting against our will for two months or more.”

“Now with Ramadan, nothing changes in our reality,” said the 50-year-old.

Palestinian mourners cry over the bodies of loved ones at al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A wounded Palestinian girl receives emergency medical assistance at the entrance of al-Najjar Hospital. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Injured Palestinian men sit at al-Najjar Hospital. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Mourners surround the body of a United Nations worker at al-Najjar Hospital. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Wounded Palestinian men receive medical treatment at al-Najjar Hospital. [Said Khatib/AFP]
At least 31,272 Palestinians have been killed and 73,024 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to Palestinian authorities. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinian women mourn as victims arrive atal-Najjar Hospital. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A United Nations worker stands near a pool of blood at a UN warehouse in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A Palestinian man checks a pool of blood at an UNRWA warehouse and distribution centre in Rafah, following an Israeli strike. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]