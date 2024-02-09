In Pictures

Gallery|Elections

Photos: Supporters of Pakistan’s PTI protest for fair election results

Discrepancies with early election results in some districts are causing concern and confusion a day after the vote.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), shout slogans during a protest outside a temporary election commission office, demanding free and fair results of the election, in Peshawar, Pakistan [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
Published On 9 Feb 2024

Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party have protested in several parts of the country as vote counting continues a day after the polls.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) supporters blocked roads and held street demonstrations on Friday in protest against the Pakistan Election Commission’s delay in announcing the results of Thursday’s parliamentary election.

Independent candidates backed by the PTI and Khan – who is currently imprisoned – were leading in early national election results, in a vote marred by sporadic violence, allegations of a preordained outcome, and the suspension of mobile phone services.

Of the 156 National Assembly results announced by the country’s election oversight body after an hours-long delay, candidates backed by the PTI had won 59 seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League party (PMLN) of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had 46 seats, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had 39.

Final results were expected by Friday night.

But discrepancies with early results in some districts have caused concern and confusion.

“We voted even though it turned out to be a selection like the last time,” Asif Qureshi, a 55-year-old voter, told Al Jazeera.

“We are in a digital age and yet, we aren’t aware of the results nearly 24 hours after the polls. Their excuse is that the internet was down, but they were the ones who suspended it.

“We went to sleep thinking PTI candidates are in front. Now, we are being told they aren’t. Why waste so much money? Just name the ones they have selected to be the winners, then.”

In a big surprise, the independent candidates affiliated with the PTI are in the lead with more National Assembly seats than the two other leading political parties. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
Shoaib Shaheen, an independent candidate supported by Khan's PTI party, talks with journalists in Islamabad, as people demand the Election Commission of Pakistan announce complete results of the general elections without further delay. [Sohail Shahzad/EPA]
Supporters of the PTI protest outside the temporary election commission office in Lahore. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Discrepancies with early election results in some Pakistani districts are causing concern and confusion. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Police stand guard as supporters of the PTI protest alleged riggings in the general elections. [Bilawal Arbab/EPA]
Khan, a former cricketer turned politician with a significant grassroots following, was disqualified from running in Thursday's election because of criminal convictions he contends were politically motivated. He was imprisoned in the run-up to the vote. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]
Khans party's candidates ran as independents after the Supreme Court and Election Commission said they could not use the party symbol - a cricket bat. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
The PTI could not hold rallies or open campaign offices, and its online events were blocked, steps it contended were unfair. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
The delayed results have led to accusations of manipulation by the PTI. The election took place amidst security measures including mobile and internet restrictions, and the outcome remains uncertain as no clear victor has yet emerged. [Sohail Shahzad/EPA]