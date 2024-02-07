In Pictures

Photos: Qatar reach AFC Asian Cup final with 3-2 victory against Iran

Defending champions Qatar battle through an ill-tempered match with Iran to book a place in the final against Jordan.

Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran's Sardar Azmoun in an aerial duel Qatar's Lucas Mendes. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 7 Feb 2024

From the first minute of a breathless match, Qatar and Iran went directly at each other when in possession and they delivered a treat to watch.

Iran opened the scoring in the third minute with Sardar Azmoun producing a brilliant overhead kick, leaving the Qatari goalkeeper and the defence as spectators.

Jassam Gaber got the equaliser on 17 minutes and Akram Afif gave Qatar a 2-1 lead minutes before half time, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Iran’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh drew Iran level with a penalty after Qatar’s Ahmed Fathy was penalised for a handball.

Local hero Almoez Ali restored Qatar’s lead on 82 minutes, setting up a breathless finale as Iran threw everything they had at Qatar.

Iran struck the post and won a multitude of corners – with the goalkeeper sent forward in a desperate search for an equaliser – but Qatar held on to secure their passage to the final where they will meet Jordan.

Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iran's Sardar Azmoun celebrates scoring a spectacular opener. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The tempo of the game was high, with both teams putting pressure on each other. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar and Iran played a breathless match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar fans erupt in joy after a difficult start. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Akram Afif on the attack for Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar's players celebrate a spectacular second goal by Akram Afif. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Alireza Jahanbakhsh sent his penalty kick down the middle to make the score 2-2. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iran fans celebrate their team's second goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
An aerial duel for the ball at Qatar's goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Almoez Ali, the Qatar team and their fans celebrate their third goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar’s Meshaal Bashram leaps for the ball as Iran attack near the end of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar celebrate beating Iran
Qatar’s team celebrate after the win. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Akram Afif kept alive his hopes of finishing as leading scorer at the Asian Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Iran vs Qatar – AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar’s fans sang and danced in the stands before heading out to continue the celebration at Doha's famous Souq Waqif. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]