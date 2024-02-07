In Pictures
Photos: Qatar reach AFC Asian Cup final with 3-2 victory against Iran
Defending champions Qatar battle through an ill-tempered match with Iran to book a place in the final against Jordan.
From the first minute of a breathless match, Qatar and Iran went directly at each other when in possession and they delivered a treat to watch.
Iran opened the scoring in the third minute with Sardar Azmoun producing a brilliant overhead kick, leaving the Qatari goalkeeper and the defence as spectators.
Jassam Gaber got the equaliser on 17 minutes and Akram Afif gave Qatar a 2-1 lead minutes before half time, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
Iran’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh drew Iran level with a penalty after Qatar’s Ahmed Fathy was penalised for a handball.
Local hero Almoez Ali restored Qatar’s lead on 82 minutes, setting up a breathless finale as Iran threw everything they had at Qatar.
Iran struck the post and won a multitude of corners – with the goalkeeper sent forward in a desperate search for an equaliser – but Qatar held on to secure their passage to the final where they will meet Jordan.