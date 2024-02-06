Jordan defeats South Korea in historic match in AFC Asian Cup semifinals

Jordan have reached their first Asian Cup final after defeating South Korea 2-0.

Jordan’s Yazan al-Naimat opened the score 53 minutes into the game, lifting the ball over the keeper.

Mousa Al-Tamari doubled the advantage with an incredible individual effort.

South Korea dominated possession in the end, but it was not enough.

Even with one of the star players on the global stage in attack, Son Heung-min, they were unable to breach the Jordan goal.

Prior to the tournament, Jordan had never made the semifinals. They’ve only twice reached the quarterfinals before this edition. Now, they have knocked out one of the favourites.

Jordan fans were dancing their way out of the stands and onto the streets outside the stadium chanting “La la la la la laaa, Asia al Jordan”.