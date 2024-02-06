In Pictures

Jordan defeats South Korea in historic match in AFC Asian Cup semifinals

Jordan advanced into the final by defeating one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
An aerial duel during the Jordan vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup semifinal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 6 Feb 2024

Jordan have reached their first Asian Cup final after defeating South Korea 2-0.

Jordan’s Yazan al-Naimat opened the score 53 minutes into the game, lifting the ball over the keeper.

Mousa Al-Tamari doubled the advantage with an incredible individual effort.

South Korea dominated possession in the end, but it was not enough.

Even with one of the star players on the global stage in attack, Son Heung-min, they were unable to breach the Jordan goal.

Prior to the tournament, Jordan had never made the semifinals. They’ve only twice reached the quarterfinals before this edition. Now, they have knocked out one of the favourites.

Jordan fans were dancing their way out of the stands and onto the streets outside the stadium chanting “La la la la la laaa, Asia al Jordan”.

Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
South Korea's Yong-woo Park takes on Jordan's Mahmoud Al-Mardi. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
South Korea's Ki-je Lee shoots towards the goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
Jordan's Abdallah Nasib heads the ball. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
Jordan's Mousa Al-Tamari in action. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
Jordanian players celebrate Yazan Al-Naimat's opening goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
Jordan fans celebrate the opening goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
South Korea's Son Heung-min in action. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
Mousa Al-Tamari battles with two South Korean players. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
Jordanian players celebrate their team's second goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
Jordan fans, dominating Doha, Qatar's full Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, chanted after their team scored a second goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
While South Korea had most of the possession, Jordan had more shots on target. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
Jordan players celebrate a historic win against one of the pre-tournament favourites. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Jordan vs South Korea – AFC Asian Cup semifinal
The chant of the evening was “La la la la la laaa, Asia al Jordan”. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]