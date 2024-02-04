The World Aquatics Championships in Doha features the highest number of athletes and countries in the event’s history, swimming’s governing body World Aquatics said.

The event, which started on Friday, hosts more than 2,600 athletes from 201 countries competing across 75 medal events in six aquatic sports, with qualification spots for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris up for grabs.

“We are humbled that more athletes and more countries than ever before have opted to compete in these championships,” said Khaleel Al Jabir, the event’s director general.

The championships continue until February 18 in different venues around the Qatari capital.