World Aquatics Championships in Qatar

The event features athletes from 201 countries competing across 75 medal events in six aquatic sports.

China team compete in the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday
Team China competes in the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Published On 4 Feb 2024

The World Aquatics Championships in Doha features the highest number of athletes and countries in the event’s history, swimming’s governing body World Aquatics said.

The event, which started on Friday, hosts more than 2,600 athletes from 201 countries competing across 75 medal events in six aquatic sports, with qualification spots for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris up for grabs.

“We are humbled that more athletes and more countries than ever before have opted to compete in these championships,” said Khaleel Al Jabir, the event’s director general.

The championships continue until February 18 in different venues around the Qatari capital.

Athletes compete in the men's 10 km open water final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday
Athletes compete in the men's 10km open water final at the World Aquatics Championships. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Tze Liang Ooi and Muhammad Syafiq Puteh of Malasyia compete during the men's 3 m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 4
Tze Liang Ooi and Muhammad Syafiq Puteh of Malasyia compete during the men's 3m synchronised diving final. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Karina Magrupova of Kazakhstan competes in the women's solo free of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 4
Karina Magrupova of Kazakhstan competes in women's solo free artistic swimming. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Portugal's Tiago Campos in action during the men's 10km final
Portugal's Tiago Campos in action during the men's 10km final. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Athletes compete in the men's 10 km open water final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 4
Athletes compete in the men's 10km open water final. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary poses on the podium after winning the men's 10 km open water final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 4
Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary poses on the podium after winning the men's 10km open water final. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Australia's Shixin Li competes in the preliminary round of the men's 1m springboard diving event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha on February 3
Australia's Shixin Li competes in the preliminary round of the men's 1m springboard diving event. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
China's Quan Hongchan competes in the preliminary round of the women's 10m platform diving event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha on February 4
China's Quan Hongchan competes in the preliminary round of the women's 10m platform diving event. [Sebastien Bozon/AFP]
Japan team compete in the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 4
Japan's team competes in the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Diving - World Aquatics Championships - Hamad Aquatic Centre, Doha, Qatar - February 4, 2024 Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix in action during the women's 10m platform preliminary round
Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix in action during the women's 10m platform preliminary round. [Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]
Ukraine team compete in the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 4
Ukraine's team competes in the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Canada team compete in the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 4
Team Canada competes in the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Japan's Rin Kaneto competes in the preliminary round of the women's 10m platform diving event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha on February 4
Japan's Rin Kaneto dives in the preliminary round of the women's 10m platform diving event. [Sebastien Bozon/AFP]
Gold medalists China team, center, silver medalists Ukraine team, left, bronze medalists United States team, right, pose with their medals during the medal ceremony for the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 4
Gold medalists team China, centre, silver medalists team Ukraine, left, and bronze medalists team United States, right, pose with their medals during the ceremony for the mixed team acrobatic final of artistic swimming. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]