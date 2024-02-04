In Pictures

Features|In Pictures

It’s wedding season in Pakistan, and it has a name – ‘Decemberistan’

The cooler weather between November and February means weddings in the predominantly Muslim country. Lots of weddings.

Pakistani wedding
Bride Dua Khan and groom Asher Khan pose for a photo with family members during their wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Published On 4 Feb 2024

It is winter in Pakistan, and that means weddings. Lots of weddings.

During the cooler weather between November and February, millions of people attend weddings every week. Pakistanis living abroad come home from around the world for the season, packing airport arrival halls and five-star hotels.

They even have a name for it: Decemberistan.

“December is when everybody has an excuse to put a pause on worrying, whatever income level you are,” said Karachi-based communications consultant Khizra Munir.

“Everyone’s on the same page that we’re going to live in the moment. It’s a great time to have a reunion, a great excuse to dress up.”

Weddings are one of the few opportunities for people in the predominantly Muslim country to socialise and party. So it is no surprise that people draw them out a bit.

A typical Pakistani wedding means at least three events, and often more: there is the engagement, the gathering when friends and family apply turmeric paste to the bride’s hands and face in a pre-glam ritual, another party for applying henna to the bride’s hands and feet – which, of course, means more music and dancing. The bride gets a procession. So does the groom.

Then there is the cost of all those parties. A wedding event in an upscale banquet hall can cost upwards of 1 million rupees ($3,576), a hefty price tag in a country with an annual gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of just more than $1,500 and very high inflation. A wealthier family could easily spend 10 to 20 million rupees on a party.

Banks offer loans and other wedding financing of up to 3 million rupees. Welfare institutions, including one of the Pakistani government, support people from disadvantaged backgrounds or low-income households to pay for weddings.

But people still look forward to the wedding season, in spite of its demands on the wallet and wardrobe.

By March, Pakistanis start going back to dealing with the warmer weather and everyday woes, including the bills for all those parties.

But for now, it is still Decemberistan.

Guests eat meal during a wedding ceremony at Radiance banqueting hall, in Karachi, Pakistan
Guests eat during a wedding ceremony at a banquet hall in Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Pakistani bride Dua Khan and groom Asher Khan pose for photo during their wedding ceremony at Radiance banqueting hall, in Karachi,
Dua Khan and groom Asher Khan pose for a photo during their wedding ceremony. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
A decorated hall of the Manor marquee is ready for a wedding ceremony at a wedding halls compound, in Islamabad, Pakistan
A decorated hall is ready for a wedding ceremony at a compound in Islamabad. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]
Pakistani Christian groom Sharoon Arjumand John with his bride Yamima Teresa Bhagtaney leave after their wedding ceremony at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Karachi, Pakistan
Pakistani Christian groom Sharoon Arjumand John with his bride Yamima Teresa Bhagtaney leave after their wedding ceremony at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Pakistani Christian groom Sharoon Arjumand John raises his bride's veil during their wedding ceremony at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 27
Sharoon Arjumand John raises his bride's veil during their wedding ceremony. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Guests take meal during a wedding ceremony at Radiance banqueting hall, in Karachi, Pakistan
Guests enjoy the food at a wedding ceremony in Pakistan. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Women and children in traditional dresses arrive to attend a wedding ceremony in a makeshift canopy at a neighborhood of Karachi, Pakistan
Women and children in traditional dresses arrive to attend a wedding ceremony. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
A worker places dishes of various meals serving in the guests of a wedding ceremony
A worker places dishes of various meals for the guests. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Workers of caterer prepare kababs in a makeshift outdoor kitchen for guests of a wedding ceremony at a neighborhood of Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday
Workers of a caterer prepare kababs in a makeshift outdoor kitchen for guests of a wedding ceremony in a neighbourhood of Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
A decorated hall of the Manor marquee is ready for a wedding ceremony at a wedding halls compound, in Islamabad
A decorated hall is ready for a wedding ceremony in Islamabad. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]